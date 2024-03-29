Author Raymond C. Shea’s New Book, “The Winds of Change: The Novel about the Fate of Mankind,” is a Dynamic Novel That Follows Thomas Blackhawk
Recent release “The Winds of Change: The Novel about the Fate of Mankind” from Page Publishing author Raymond C. Shea introduces Thomas Blackhawk, a professional environmentalist and proud descendent of the Native American tribe of Algonquins, who begins a quest to wake up an unconscious world to its destiny before time runs out.
Fairport, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Raymond C. Shea has completed his new book, “The Winds of Change: The Novel about the Fate of Mankind”: a remarkable novel that follows Thomas in his attempt to alert the world to its destiny.
Starting in a coal mine in West Virginia and ending in the highest court in the land, Blackhawk works tirelessly to explain to anyone who will listen what is required for our survival. Along the way, he faces death threats, deceitfulness, and disbelief. The question for everyone is—will he prevail before it is too late?
Author Raymond C. Shea writes, “The Peterman glacier had become increasingly unstable in recent years. Everyone who had sailed the shoreline of the Straits had seen periodic calving of the glacier, chunks of frozen snow that broke off the edges of the ice sheet and became navigational hazards in the form of icebergs. Part of Kleist’s duties this night was to keep his eye out for anything floating in the water. Picking up the binoculars that were lying next to an array of instruments on the con, he did a 270-degree sweep. He saw nothing out of the ordinary, just the blue-gray undulating waves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Raymond C. Shea’s thought-provoking tale invites readers to discover how Thomas’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “The Winds of Change: The Novel about the Fate of Mankind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
