Author Raymond C. Shea’s New Book, “The Winds of Change: The Novel about the Fate of Mankind,” is a Dynamic Novel That Follows Thomas Blackhawk

Recent release “The Winds of Change: The Novel about the Fate of Mankind” from Page Publishing author Raymond C. Shea introduces Thomas Blackhawk, a professional environmentalist and proud descendent of the Native American tribe of Algonquins, who begins a quest to wake up an unconscious world to its destiny before time runs out.