Author Dc. Charif Noureddine’s New Book, “God’s Universal Foundation: The Human’s Center of Knowledge and Slavery,” Views Slavery Through the Lens of Scripture
Recent release “God’s Universal Foundation: The Human’s Center of Knowledge and Slavery” from Page Publishing author Dc. Charif Noureddine helps readers deepen their understanding of the Word of God.
New York, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dc. Charif Noureddine, a Lebanese writer, researcher, and academic instructor, has completed his/her new book, “God’s Universal Foundation: The Human’s Center of Knowledge and Slavery”: a scripture-based work that guides readers in strengthening their connection to God.
Dc. Charif Noureddine was born on August 21, 1966. He is married and has two children, and he is also a grandfather of two, a boy and a girl. He resides in the state of Cyprus, the city of Larnaca, after obtaining permanent residence. He has a diploma in history from the Lebanese University, a master’s degree from AUCE, and a PhD from the National University of Science and Technology in the state of Belarus.
Noureddine writes, “My book is the confirmation of what is confirmed and the reinforcement of what is reinforced, which is the fact that the Koran is the book of the God of the worlds, the last one of all constitutions and the holy prophets’ messages. It is the testament of Nuh, Torah of Moses, and the Gospel of Jesus. It is the Koran of the international divine project in which God includes His sciences, knowledge, laws and inclusive methodology over His creatures in His cosmic foundation, between His lines and through His words, in form and content, matter and spirit. It is always present and forever to answer the creatures’ questions, no matter how great, big, or small they are. It answers the questions of who we are, from where we are, to where we’re going, how, when, and why. It answers the questions of the secret of the universe, its origin and composition, will and management, effectiveness and influence, isthmus and atomic, no matter how much an atom is small but of great importance. It is the mind, thought, and research of every human predecessor or successor to reach the truth of God’s purpose behind creating His creatures from beginning to end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dc. Charif Noureddine’s insightful work encourages readers to dig deeper into the meaning behind the text of the Koran.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “God’s Universal Foundation: The Human’s Center of Knowledge and Slavery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
