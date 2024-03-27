Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano’s New Short Film "Gangsta Gardener" Featuring Ron Finley Will Premiere at Cleveland International Film Festival
Los Angeles, CA, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Winters Rock Entertainment is thrilled to announce the world premiere of its latest short documentary film, "Gangsta Gardener," at the Academy Award qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival. Directed by the award winning creative team of Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano, the film is set to captivate audiences on April 4, 2024, at 5:05pm, screening at the historic Allen Theatre in downtown Cleveland, Ohio.
"Gangsta Gardener" offers a powerful narrative through a single interview with Ron Finley, paired with mesmerizing footage from his South Los Angeles garden. Ron Finley, a legend in the world of gardening (his gardening Masterclass is one of the most popular on the site), shares his profound journey and relentless pursuit to create a better world by empowering others to challenge societal norms. His garden, located in South Los Angeles, serves as a living testament to his mission of sustainable neighborhood gardening.
"We reached out to Ron Finley because we believe in his mission," said Miranda Winters, co-director of the film. "Ron Finley's story is one of resilience, innovation, and the unwavering belief in the power of change. We hope this film inspires audiences to embrace their own ability to defy the status quo and create meaningful impact in their own lives and communities."
"We hope that the film will spark discussions about the importance of revolutionary thinking and community in the face of an isolating culture that is built around commerce," added Rocky Romano, co-director of the film. "Our goal is that these discussions inspire positive actions - whether they are on a personal, local, or global level."
Produced by Winters Rock Entertainment, "Gangsta Gardener" showcases the creative vision and commitment to storytelling excellence that has become synonymous with Winters Rock Entertainment. The film's unique visuals, coupled with Finley's compelling narrative, promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.
Contact
Winters Rock Entertainment.comContact
Rocky Romano
530-416-1514
