AAEON Releases the FWS-7851, a 12-Port Rackmount Network Solution with a Unique Redundant Power Design
With both internal and external PSU support and a wealth of networking options, the FWS-7851 combines connectivity with reliability.
Taipei, Taiwan, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading provider of scalable and flexible network solutions, has added to their Rackmount Network Appliance range with the launch of the FWS-7851, powered by 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors and based on the Intel® W680 Chipset.
A clear standout feature of the FWS-7851 is its high-powered networking capabilities, with 10 RJ-45 ports supporting Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-V at 2.5GbE, including two pairs LAN bypass, and dual SPF ports for Gigabit Ethernet.
Interestingly, AAEON also provides an option for customers to include two 10GbE SFP+ ports for a PCIe [x4] via the PER-T639 module. Further expansion is offered via NIM slot, offering two PCIe [x4] interfaces, which in conjunction with its multiple 2.5GbE LAN and LAN bypass, make the appliance well-suited to applications requiring load balancing, link aggregation, and failover protection.
With respect to mechanical design, the FWS-7851 is notably slim for a rackmount appliance with its specifications, measuring in at 430mm x 200mm x 44mm, which AAEON has stated is to allow for a more compact option for cabinet deployment across a range of security, networking, and storage application environments.
While AAEON’s Network Security Division has a history of developing rackmount and server solutions with redundant power designs, given the vertical markets its products typically target, the FWS-7851 utilizes a relatively unique setup. Built with an internal 1U Flex ATX PSU as its default, the FWS-7851 also allows for the installation of an additional, external PSU. When installed, its external PSU assumes a master role, making it easy to change the FWS-7851’s power supply without disassembly. When utilizing both internal and external PSUs, the FWS-7851’s external PSU handles the device’s workload, boosting power-efficiency. AAEON notes that in order to grant customers more flexibility, the device is vendor-agnostic, meaning that any compatible 220W unit can be installed.
In terms of computing power, the system supports both 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors, along with DDR5 system memory via two SODIMM slots. The FWS-7851 also provides versatile storage options, with its default being support for two 2.5” SATA HDDs, or one 3.5” drive, with the addendum that the device’s NIM slot cannot be simultaneously used when using the latter option. The FWS-7851 also contains an M.2 2242 M-Key slot for PCIe [x4], with which users can obtain greater storage capacity, if required.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
