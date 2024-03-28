Ohuhu Celebrates Easter Creativity with Seasonal Sale
Newark, CA, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leading art supply brand Ohuhu is celebrating Easter with a week-long sale and craft bundles perfect for seasonal gift-giving.
From March 22-31, visit Ohuhu for 15-20% off orders over $199. They have also handpicked curated bundles for Easter activities like coloring eggs and spring artwork. Customers can unleash their creativity and DIY fun holiday decorations using Ohuhu's high-quality alcohol markers and acrylic paints.
A spokesperson shared that beautifully crafted decorations featured on the site were made by Ohuhu team members. "We're glad they enjoyed this DIY activity. We invite everyone to join in, spark creativity, and feel included in the spirit of community - just as our vision aims to empower through art."
The sale runs through March 31, giving creative gifters and hobbyists over a week to peruse bundles, stock up on must-have supplies or find last-minute gifts for art-loving recipients ahead of the Easter holiday weekend. By sharing in festive crafts and meaningful gifts, Ohuhu hopes to instill community, gratitude, and artistic expression during this springtime celebration.
From March 22-31, visit Ohuhu for 15-20% off orders over $199. They have also handpicked curated bundles for Easter activities like coloring eggs and spring artwork. Customers can unleash their creativity and DIY fun holiday decorations using Ohuhu's high-quality alcohol markers and acrylic paints.
A spokesperson shared that beautifully crafted decorations featured on the site were made by Ohuhu team members. "We're glad they enjoyed this DIY activity. We invite everyone to join in, spark creativity, and feel included in the spirit of community - just as our vision aims to empower through art."
The sale runs through March 31, giving creative gifters and hobbyists over a week to peruse bundles, stock up on must-have supplies or find last-minute gifts for art-loving recipients ahead of the Easter holiday weekend. By sharing in festive crafts and meaningful gifts, Ohuhu hopes to instill community, gratitude, and artistic expression during this springtime celebration.
Contact
OhuhuContact
Aurora Chen
+86 17362992402
Aurora Chen
+86 17362992402
Categories