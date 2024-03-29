Author E.S.J.L.’s New Book, “Ties That Bind: Book 2,” Centers Around a Man Who Must Adjust to His New Life and Family After Years of Struggling to Escape a Life of Crime
Recent release “Ties That Bind: Book 2” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author E.S.J.L. is a compelling and stirring tale that continues the story of Troy, who has managed to break free of his family’s criminal past and begun his new life but is still haunted by his former life and must find a way to truly move on.
New York, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E.S.J.L., a dedicated wife and mother with a lifelong passion for writing as a way of entertaining herself, has completed her new book, “Ties That Bind: Book 2”: a gripping drama that follows one man’s attempts to accept the responsibilities of his new life after breaking free from a cycle of violence and crime to start his own family.
“Troy and his family and friends are five years into their future,” writes E.S.J.L. “Still trying to escape the lifestyle he was born into; Troy tries to navigate his way through relationships and fatherhood.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, E.S.J.L.’s enthralling tale is a follow-up to the author’s previous published title, “Where We Begin: Book 1,” and will take readers on a poignant, character-driven journey that explores and truly conveys the darker sides of the human condition. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “Ties That Bind” is an unforgettable story of learning to grow and moving forward into a new life despite one’s past.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Ties That Bind: Book 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
