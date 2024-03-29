Author E.S.J.L.’s New Book, “Ties That Bind: Book 2,” Centers Around a Man Who Must Adjust to His New Life and Family After Years of Struggling to Escape a Life of Crime

Recent release “Ties That Bind: Book 2” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author E.S.J.L. is a compelling and stirring tale that continues the story of Troy, who has managed to break free of his family’s criminal past and begun his new life but is still haunted by his former life and must find a way to truly move on.