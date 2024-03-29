Author Joel Ferguson’s New Book, "Beyond the Sea of Stars," Follows an Advanced Race of Aliens Who Set Off to Discover New Worlds Beyond Their Own, Including Earth

Recent release “Beyond the Sea of Stars” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joel Ferguson is a thrilling science fiction adventure that centers around the Vorxans who, after defeating an insidious organism that threatened to devour the entire universe, manage to break through the Great Rift in order to explore and make contact with new worlds and other universes.