Author Joel Ferguson’s New Book, "Beyond the Sea of Stars," Follows an Advanced Race of Aliens Who Set Off to Discover New Worlds Beyond Their Own, Including Earth
Recent release “Beyond the Sea of Stars” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joel Ferguson is a thrilling science fiction adventure that centers around the Vorxans who, after defeating an insidious organism that threatened to devour the entire universe, manage to break through the Great Rift in order to explore and make contact with new worlds and other universes.
Slidell, LA, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joel Ferguson has completed his new book, “Beyond the Sea of Stars”: a gripping Sci-Fi adventure that follows an advanced interstellar race who, after stopping a dangerous space creature from destroying worlds, manages to reach across the Great Rift in order to see other worlds and universes from their own, including Earth.
Originally from Arlington, Texas, author Joel Ferguson enjoyed collecting science fiction books, soda bottles, and horned toads as a child, but his passion for old soda bottles and science fiction books still burns bright. He began writing his first novel, “Across the Sea of Stars,” in 1972, but got sidetracked when he moved to New Orleans and wrote a book on old “New Orleans Soda Bottles,” which took eight years to complete. One day, several years later, he was cleaning out his garage when he found the original manuscript of “Across the Sea of Stars” and decided to complete it, which eventually led to its sequel, “Beyond the Sea of Stars.”
“Far, far from Earth and thousands of light-years away is a place known as the Great Rift that separates our universe from an alternate other, where space is white, and the stars are black,” writes Ferguson. “In that universe are unimaginable worlds, some larger than the Earth’s sun, and things that defy human logic. Things that are meant to stay on their side of that protective barrier, but as impenetrable as it is, something did manage to penetrate it and reaped havoc on the far side of our universe. It was a ghastly maggot-like organism called Yethla with an insatiable desire to consume protoplasm. If it were not for an advanced race of beings known as Vorxans, this menace would have eventually spread across our universe, destroying, and feasting on all living and nonliving protoplasm in its path. This is the story of how this advanced race of beings was able to finally penetrate the Great Rift and discover what lies beyond the sea of stars.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joel Ferguson’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning as readers embark on an unforgettable and imaginative journey. Expertly paced and brimming with brilliant world building, Ferguson weaves a spellbinding experience that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Beyond the Sea of Stars" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Originally from Arlington, Texas, author Joel Ferguson enjoyed collecting science fiction books, soda bottles, and horned toads as a child, but his passion for old soda bottles and science fiction books still burns bright. He began writing his first novel, “Across the Sea of Stars,” in 1972, but got sidetracked when he moved to New Orleans and wrote a book on old “New Orleans Soda Bottles,” which took eight years to complete. One day, several years later, he was cleaning out his garage when he found the original manuscript of “Across the Sea of Stars” and decided to complete it, which eventually led to its sequel, “Beyond the Sea of Stars.”
“Far, far from Earth and thousands of light-years away is a place known as the Great Rift that separates our universe from an alternate other, where space is white, and the stars are black,” writes Ferguson. “In that universe are unimaginable worlds, some larger than the Earth’s sun, and things that defy human logic. Things that are meant to stay on their side of that protective barrier, but as impenetrable as it is, something did manage to penetrate it and reaped havoc on the far side of our universe. It was a ghastly maggot-like organism called Yethla with an insatiable desire to consume protoplasm. If it were not for an advanced race of beings known as Vorxans, this menace would have eventually spread across our universe, destroying, and feasting on all living and nonliving protoplasm in its path. This is the story of how this advanced race of beings was able to finally penetrate the Great Rift and discover what lies beyond the sea of stars.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joel Ferguson’s enthralling tale will keep the pages turning as readers embark on an unforgettable and imaginative journey. Expertly paced and brimming with brilliant world building, Ferguson weaves a spellbinding experience that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Beyond the Sea of Stars" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories