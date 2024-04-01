Susan Erler’s Newly Released "It’s Going to be Okay Dixie!" is a Charming Tale of Learning to be Comfortable with Unexpected Changes
“It’s Going to be Okay Dixie!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Erler is a comforting juvenile fiction offering reassuring insights and a heartwarming narrative to inspire resilience, faith, and the belief that, no matter the challenges, everything will be okay.
Collinsville, OK, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Going to be Okay Dixie!”: a sweet story of reassurance and trusting that things will always work out for the best. “It’s Going to be Okay Dixie!” is the creation of published author, Susan Erler, who lives in Owasso, OK, just outside of Tulsa, is a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Erler shares, “Dixie loves her life! She and her mom and dad have a comfortable and predictable life—that is, until suddenly everything changes! Join Dixie as she tries to decide what to do when suddenly, her daily routine is turned upside down. It’s Going to Be Okay, Dixie! will open your eyes and heart. Our lives may be different, but everything will be okay!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Erler’s new book will entertain while imparting an important lesson of resilience, as young readers learn to roll with the changes and discover the strength that comes from adapting with grace and courage.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Going to be Okay Dixie!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Going to be Okay Dixie!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Erler shares, “Dixie loves her life! She and her mom and dad have a comfortable and predictable life—that is, until suddenly everything changes! Join Dixie as she tries to decide what to do when suddenly, her daily routine is turned upside down. It’s Going to Be Okay, Dixie! will open your eyes and heart. Our lives may be different, but everything will be okay!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Erler’s new book will entertain while imparting an important lesson of resilience, as young readers learn to roll with the changes and discover the strength that comes from adapting with grace and courage.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Going to be Okay Dixie!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Going to be Okay Dixie!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories