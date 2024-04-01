Gide Démosthène’s Newly Released "God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry" is a Spiritually Charged Autobiographical Experience
“God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry: When God Shapes, Molds, and Equips Us For Ministry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gide Démosthène is an insightful exploration that reveals how God's guiding hand shapes our personal lives, family dynamics, and ministry endeavors, providing a transformative perspective on the profound impact of divine influence in every aspect of our journey.
Brockton, MA, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry: When God Shapes, Molds, and Equips Us For Ministry”: a story of redemption and triumph. “God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry: When God Shapes, Molds, and Equips Us For Ministry” is the creation of published author, Gide Démosthène, a dedicated husband and father of four who is the founding president and CEO of Redeeming Grace Evangelistic Ministries International, an organization that focuses on faithful proclamation of God’s Word through fellowship, education, and practical life.
Démosthène shares, “Following God’s footsteps and the mystery of God’s will in Christian life and walk can be a daunting task. Multitudes of voices, life choices, and sociocultural options and challenges make it hard for one to perceive and understand clearly when God is truly speaking and what does His message entails. Thus, like Abraham, it may require an absolute departure from the habitual way of life to a far-out city, country, or region where God can start with us anew. Also, we must be willing to surrender our will to God’s will and follow in His footstep wherever He may lead in daily life. Now that requires self-sacrifice and applied humility—a practical death to self.
“At times it’s about listening to God’s voice through a moral, spiritual, or ministerial decision. Other times it’s just about family life crises, or it can be regarding political or social issues. God’s will happens when we commit to listen to His word and apply it to practical life effortlessly for His sake. This author lived through it all and acknowledges that God’s will is about following in His footsteps in every area of life—however mysterious or difficult it may appear. God’s purpose for our lives’ journey is already set in heaven—surrendering to His purpose will lead to a very content, satisfying, and joyful life regardless the challenges we experience throughout our lifetime. This autobiography will challenge you to begin exploring God’s footsteps in different facets of your own life and intentionally pursue His mysterious plan.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gide Démosthène’s new book is a compelling narrative that intricately explores the transformative journey of how God shapes, molds, and equips him for impactful ministry, providing readers with profound insights into the intersections of personal, familial, and spiritual experiences.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry: When God Shapes, Molds, and Equips Us For Ministry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry: When God Shapes, Molds, and Equips Us For Ministry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
