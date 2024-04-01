Gide Démosthène’s Newly Released "God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry" is a Spiritually Charged Autobiographical Experience

“God’s Footprints in Personal Life, Family Life, and Ministry: When God Shapes, Molds, and Equips Us For Ministry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gide Démosthène is an insightful exploration that reveals how God's guiding hand shapes our personal lives, family dynamics, and ministry endeavors, providing a transformative perspective on the profound impact of divine influence in every aspect of our journey.