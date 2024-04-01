Tamara Simmons’s Newly Released “The Call, When Leaders Say Yes” is an Informative Study of the Realities of Pastoral Leadership
“The Call, When Leaders Say Yes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tamara Simmons is an encouraging message for upcoming spiritual leaders that brings perspective to the highs and lows of being called to lead in God’s churches.
New York, NY, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Call, When Leaders Say Yes”: a potent pastoral resource that offers insightful guidance. “The Call, When Leaders Say Yes” is the creation of published author, Tamara Simmons.
Simmons shares, “This book provides a fresh and intriguing perspective of the ups and downs of serving as a leader in the church.
“Pastor Tamara shared her experience as a young and thriving copastor.
“She alludes to moments that’re not easy to share but must be to prevent another anointed pastor from losing control.
“It is quite easy to serve at your best when the seats are filled, and those that attend the local assembly are captivated by the words you speak.
“Leadership will not always be this way. It will be filled with moments of contempt and trials, that will tempt the anointed to step off the mountain and into a contentious pit.
“Even then, we are still required to handle these complicated moments as God said we should.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tamara Simmons’s new book examines the complexities of life as a spiritual leader in a manner that inspires and uplifts.
Consumers can purchase “The Call, When Leaders Say Yes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Call, When Leaders Say Yes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
