Laura Eddy’s Newly Released "Going Forward: Path to Peace" Guides Readers on a Transformative Journey
“Going Forward: Path to Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Eddy is a soul-stirring exploration of trust, dependence on God, and the resilient spirit of an overcomer. In this transformative book, Eddy shares profound insights and encourages readers to embrace faith, trust, and the path to lasting peace.
Naples, FL, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Going Forward: Path to Peace”: an insightful reflection that offers spiritual encouragement. “Going Forward: Path to Peace” is the creation of published author, Laura Eddy, a dedicated wife, mother of three, and grandmother of two.
Eddy shares, “Mom claims she was woken in the middle of the night with God whispering the name of my book, 'Going Forward' without even knowing what I was writing about. I trusted and went with it. Trusting requires complete dependence upon God for direction, purpose, fulfillment and strength to follow His plans for our lives.
“In order to continue 'Going Forward' one has to be an overcomer. Overcomers are followers of Christ who successfully resist the power and temptation of the world’s system. An overcomer is not sinless but holds fast to faith in Christ until the end. He does not turn away when times get difficult.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways submit to Him and He will make your paths straight. Proverbs 3:5-6”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Eddy’s new book invites readers on a profound journey toward peace, offering guidance on overcoming challenges through faith and trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “Going Forward: Path to Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Going Forward: Path to Peace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
