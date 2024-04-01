Steve Workmon’s Newly Released "Through It All I’m Blessed" Chronicles a Journey of Faith and Resilience
“Through It All I’m Blessed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Workmon is a compelling real-life account that shares the remarkable journey of a beloved wife and mother who faced significant health challenges throughout her life.
New York, NY, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Through It All I’m Blessed”: a poignant biography that offers insightful messages of faith. “Through It All I’m Blessed” is the creation of published author, Steve Workmon, a dedicated father, preacher of the Gospel, revivalist, and ordained pastor.
Workmon shares, “This book is a real-life account of my wife, a woman of God, who dealt with major and critical health issues for most of her life. But her commitment, dedication, belief, and faith in God was able to persevere through it all.
“Prayerfully this book will inspire some, encourage others, and perhaps cause someone to reevaluate their relationship or their lack of relationship with God.
“If you are looking for a real and true testimony, I recommend this book. Sometimes what the Lord tells us to do is hard to understand; however, commit to trust God even when it is hard. This will bring God glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Workmon’s new book is a heartfelt narrative which aims to inspire, encourage, and prompt readers to reflect on their own relationships with God.
Consumers can purchase “Through It All I’m Blessed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Through It All I’m Blessed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
