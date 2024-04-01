Matheu James Harris Sr.’s Newly Released “SPECIAL NEEDS, SPECIAL” is a Sweet Celebration of a Special Bond Between a Father and His Special Needs Daughter
“SPECIAL NEEDS, SPECIAL” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matheu James Harris Sr. is a heartwarming narrative that unfolds as a celebration of individuality, resilience, and the extraordinary journey toward a child’s personal growth and empowerment.
Carmichael, CA, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “SPECIAL NEEDS, SPECIAL”: an empowering message for readers of any ability and background. “SPECIAL NEEDS, SPECIAL” is the creation of published author, Matheu James Harris Sr., a dedicated husband, and father who studied physical therapy with an emphasis on sports injuries. He wants all his children to be exceptionally genuine and strive for success in every manner and fashion.
Harris shares, “Open the pages and be prepared to share the loving experience of how a father connects with his daughter, who learns differently. You can feel the love between them as he calls her Princess and is gentle in all his ways. This is a book for any parent of children and especially for those who have children who learn differently.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matheu James Harris Sr.’s new book explores the transformative power of embracing differences, fostering inclusivity, and recognizing the extraordinary potential that resides within each person regardless of their pace of learning, or grasp of understanding.
Consumers can purchase “SPECIAL NEEDS, SPECIAL” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “SPECIAL NEEDS, SPECIAL,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
