Lora Mae Miller’s Newly Released "Forever and a Day" is an Invigorating Tale of Faith, Family, and the Challenges One Faces Along Life’s Path
“Forever and a Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lora Mae Miller is an enjoyable and captivating fiction that draws from real-life experiences to display a tale of the complex nature of love and pursuing one’s call to mission work.
Anaheim, CA, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Forever and a Day”: a compelling contemporary fiction. “Forever and a Day” is the creation of published author, Lora Mae Miller, a pastor's daughter and a pastor's wife who was educated at Southwest Missouri State and the University of Oregon, where she majored in art and psychology.
Miller shares, “The main characters, Shaylene and Matthew, are normal kids who met, fell in love, and answered the call to the mission field in Cuba.
“Their love story is fraught with separation due to war, memory loss (amnesia), and unusual circumstances. God was obviously training them for their sojourn on the mission field.
“Once on the field in Cuba, they come up against many strange people, including witch doctors, who are out to destroy them and their ministry using incantations and witchcraft and all sorts of devious ploys.
“They also encounter storms that ruin their living quarters and allow them to see the love and care of the natives to whom they’ve been ministering. They experience the death of family members and the unexplainable antics of a mysterious white dog.
“This story is based on actual experiences that have occurred and are still happening because God is a God of miracles, and He shows up wherever people know and love Him—and believe—not just one time but Forever and a Day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lora Mae Miller’s new book displays an action-packed and concise tale brimming with unexpected twists.
Consumers can purchase “Forever and a Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forever and a Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
