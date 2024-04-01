Author Joey David’s New Book "The Bora Defensive System" Explores a New Defensive Approach to Winning on the Basketball Court Through Disrupting the Opposition’s Offense

Recent release “The Bora Defensive System: A Maximum Disruption Defense with Unique Actions and Concepts That Will Help You Win More Games” from Page Publishing author Joey David is a fascinating guide to the author’s BORA system, which is designed to help basketball teams attain more wins through placing the opposing team’s offense under pressure at every turn.