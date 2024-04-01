Author Joey David’s New Book "The Bora Defensive System" Explores a New Defensive Approach to Winning on the Basketball Court Through Disrupting the Opposition’s Offense
Recent release “The Bora Defensive System: A Maximum Disruption Defense with Unique Actions and Concepts That Will Help You Win More Games” from Page Publishing author Joey David is a fascinating guide to the author’s BORA system, which is designed to help basketball teams attain more wins through placing the opposing team’s offense under pressure at every turn.
Pittsburgh, PA, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joey David has completed his new book, “The Bora Defensive System: A Maximum Disruption Defense with Unique Actions and Concepts That Will Help You Win More Games”: a comprehensive overview of the author’s own unique tactic that will help basketball teams generate a defensive approach to their gameplay that will secure more wins throughout the season.
Author Joey David attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he played basketball and captained the Big East team his senior year. He was Pitt’s first Big East Rookie of the Week and was the first Big East Male Scholar Athlete of the year in 1984–1985. As a coach, the author has been in charge at Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania for twenty-three years, garnering numerous Coach of the Year awards during that time. He is a member of the Pittsburgh Basketball Hall of Fame and is an Awardee of Distinction at the University of Pittsburgh. Coach David has also spent many years coaching Tim Grgurich’s NBA camp in Las Vegas, as well as working the famed Five-Star Basketball Camp in Pittsburgh and New York.
As a medical practitioner, Dr. David holds a doctorate in physical therapy, as well as a master’s in orthopedic physical therapy, a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy, and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience. Dr. David is also a certified strength and conditioning specialist. Currently, he resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he is the owner of David Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Center.
Joey writes, “‘The BORA Defensive System’ is a unique defensive approach that is characterized by constant and never-ending disruption of your opponent’s ability to run an offense. BORA stands for a barrage of organized chaos and relentless attacks. Although there are many books that teach pressure defense, this is pressure defense on steroids! This defensive approach puts the offense under relentless stress and makes them play against their will. BORA will improve your team’s intensity and communication, allow for more players to contribute and receive quality playing time, and will help neutralize the star player and a team that is better skilled. BORA is exciting for players, coaches, and fans. Many of the defensive skills and drills in this book have never been seen before. Utilizing these actions and concepts will undoubtedly make your team better defensively and help you win more games.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joey David’s enlightening guide will help coaches and players alike master a new strategy of play that will help them overcome whatever challenges they find on the court.
Drawing on his years of basketball experiences, author Joey David shares his BORA system in the hopes of helping teams truly work together to achieve victory, while giving back to a game that has given him everything.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Bora Defensive System: A Maximum Disruption Defense with Unique Actions and Concepts That Will Help You Win More Games” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Joey David attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he played basketball and captained the Big East team his senior year. He was Pitt’s first Big East Rookie of the Week and was the first Big East Male Scholar Athlete of the year in 1984–1985. As a coach, the author has been in charge at Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania for twenty-three years, garnering numerous Coach of the Year awards during that time. He is a member of the Pittsburgh Basketball Hall of Fame and is an Awardee of Distinction at the University of Pittsburgh. Coach David has also spent many years coaching Tim Grgurich’s NBA camp in Las Vegas, as well as working the famed Five-Star Basketball Camp in Pittsburgh and New York.
As a medical practitioner, Dr. David holds a doctorate in physical therapy, as well as a master’s in orthopedic physical therapy, a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy, and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral neuroscience. Dr. David is also a certified strength and conditioning specialist. Currently, he resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he is the owner of David Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Center.
Joey writes, “‘The BORA Defensive System’ is a unique defensive approach that is characterized by constant and never-ending disruption of your opponent’s ability to run an offense. BORA stands for a barrage of organized chaos and relentless attacks. Although there are many books that teach pressure defense, this is pressure defense on steroids! This defensive approach puts the offense under relentless stress and makes them play against their will. BORA will improve your team’s intensity and communication, allow for more players to contribute and receive quality playing time, and will help neutralize the star player and a team that is better skilled. BORA is exciting for players, coaches, and fans. Many of the defensive skills and drills in this book have never been seen before. Utilizing these actions and concepts will undoubtedly make your team better defensively and help you win more games.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joey David’s enlightening guide will help coaches and players alike master a new strategy of play that will help them overcome whatever challenges they find on the court.
Drawing on his years of basketball experiences, author Joey David shares his BORA system in the hopes of helping teams truly work together to achieve victory, while giving back to a game that has given him everything.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Bora Defensive System: A Maximum Disruption Defense with Unique Actions and Concepts That Will Help You Win More Games” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories