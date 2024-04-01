Author Bette Stead’s New Book, "Hilda and Harold Bunny Learn About Business," Follows Two Bunnies Who Must Use Their Receipt to Prove They Didn’t Steal from the Store
Recent release “Hilda and Harold Bunny Learn about Business” from Page Publishing author Bette Stead tells the story of Hilda and Harold, two twin bunnies who must purchase napkins for their parents from a mischievous weasel. When the weasel tries to swindle them, Hilda and Harold remember to count their change to ensure they got the right amount and to also ask for a receipt.
Houston, TX, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bette Stead, professor emerita, C. T. Bauer College of Business, University of Houston (UH), where she taught for thirty-four years, has completed her new book, “Hilda and Harold Bunny Learn about Business”: a charming tale that centers around twin bunnies who go out shopping for their parents, only to learn a valuable lesson about counting change and asking for a receipt.
Author Bette Stead has previously been published in the “Academy of Management Journal,” “IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management,” “Journal of Business Ethics,” “Information and Optimization Sciences,” “Journal of Library Administration,” “Vital Speeches of the Day,” and others. She established the Greater Houston Business Ethics Roundtable to highlight the pivotal role of ethics in the workplace and to share best practices, and she has been the recipient of multiple awards, including the Distinguished Faculty Member Award from the C. T. Bauer College of Business Alumni Association and the Mayor’s Volunteer Houston Award for community development. She is married to C. Eugene Carlton, MD, distinguished professor emeritus, Scott Department of Urology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston.
“Hilda and Harold Bunny Learn about Business” follows Hilda and Harold, who are sent on an important errand to purchase napkins for a big party their parents are hosting. When they get to the store, a tricky weasel tries to stir up trouble by giving them the wrong change and refusing to provide a receipt, but the twins insist and leave with the proper change and a receipt. When Wiley Weasel tries to accuse them of stealing, Hilda and Harold are able to use their receipt to prove their innocence and catch Wiley in a lie.
Published by Page Publishing, Bette Stead’s engaging tale is a perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to teach younger readers the importance of knowing how to count change so that they are not taken advantage of, as well as asking for a receipt to prove one’s purchase and make an exchange or return easier. With colorful artwork to help bring Stead’s tale to life, “Hilda and Harold Bunny Learn about Business” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this fun and educational tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Hilda and Harold Bunny Learn about Business” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
