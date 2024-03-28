Debut Author Carol Ann Collins Invokes the History and Culture of the Outer Banks in New Cinematic Mystery, "The Seafarer's Secret"
The Seafarer's Secret by Carol Ann Collins is now available, published by Beaufort Books.
New York, NY, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- From debut author Carol Ann Collins comes an engaging and mesmerizing mystery that centers around the pirate Blackbeard and takes place in the heart of the Outer Banks. Local to North Carolina, Collins deftly weaves in an unexpected, but equally important, role—the town of Eden.. Natives, newcomers, and visitors alike will admire her appreciation for the state’s beauty, history and culture, and how evident it is throughout the novel.
Now available anywhere books are sold, The Seafarer’s Secret expertly blurs the line between truth and myth, as rumors of Blackbeard’s lost treasure start to swell amidst the presence of a serial killer. The Seafarer's Secret is a thrilling cinematic mystery featuring the exigent slow-burning romance between William and Eva as they work together to reveal the secrets and lies of Eden, North Carolina. Though, in order to have a future, they'll have to look deep into the past to keep from being a modern-day killer's next victim.
Writing allows Carol Ann Collins to combine two of her favorite things, history and romance. Her work is a combination of historical fact, pure fiction, and a vivid imagination. An avid reader since childhood, she is also a New York Times bestselling author under a different pen name.
"An engrossing plot with believable characters set in the picturesque Outer Banks combine to make a delightful read." -J.F. Riordan, author of the North of the Tension Line series
The Seafarer’s Secret
Carol Ann Collins - March 2024
ISBN: 9780825310287
Paperback: $17.95 || Ebook: $5.99
Beaufort Books is an independent publisher based in New York City. Beaufort publishes a mix of non-fiction and fiction titles. Since 2007, Beaufort has published four New York Times bestsellers.
