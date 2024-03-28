S4 BACnet ecobee Integration Availability
Ogden, UT, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- S4 Integration Solutions, Inc. develops and distributes communications gateway technology to cost effectively, and with minimal interruption, make buildings more efficient, and therefore more profitable.
S4 products support any BACnet®-compatible application or service. Auto discovery, the setup wizard, and device templates for each field device minimize the hours and risk required to integrate devices to BACnet®.
Announcing the S4 BACnet® ecobee Integration
ecobee thermostats may be installed in a building either during construction or as a replacement for less capable thermostats in existing buildings.
These buildings host many kinds of businesses which may include educational facilities, hotels, airports, shopping malls, office complexes, or large multi-family dwellings, among others.
ecobee’s SmartBuildings portal addresses the needs of small to mid-sized commercial buildings where there is no Building Automation System (BAS) installed.
The S4 BACnet® ecobee Integration takes over from there for larger and more complex buildings. Occupants in multitenant or multifamily buildings like the design and functionality of the ecobee stat and appreciate the optimization it performs for individual spaces. The S4 BACnet® ecobee Integration adds the ability to integrate those thermostats into the BAS via BACnet® thus enabling the optimization of the entire building (or campus). The S4 BACnet® ecobee Integration supports any model ecobee thermostat.
This solution retains all the services, benefits, and flexibility of the ecobee® SmartBuildings technology, delivering the best of both IoT and the BACnet® building automation standard.
The S4 BACnet® ecobee Integration enables further optimization with the introduction of value-added applications such as energy management, analytics, fault detection and diagnostics, or continuous commissioning to further improve the efficiency of the building.
A prime contractor, energy management service provider, or master system integrator would deliver the total solution to a building owner / operator, enabled by S4 technology. More technically capable building owners and facilities teams, such as those of universities, may take on the role of integrator for their campus. The value proposition and ROI is generated by the combination of the S4 Integration product acting as enabling technology and one or more BACnet® BAS or value-added applications operating on the data provided by the thermostats.
Future product releases will support integration for Metasys N2-based systems. Following that we will develop support for Siemens Apogee, Novar, and multiple additional legacy or proprietary building automation environments.
ecobee Technology
For details about the ecobee thermostats, their capabilities, and compatibility with mechanical systems contact your local ecobee representative.
Energy Rebates
Contact your local utility for information about any energy saving rebates that may be available for ecobee thermostats, the S4 BACnet ecobee Integration, or complete energy upgrade projects.
Government Purchases
S4 Integration Solutions products are available on the DynaGrace Enterprises (DGE) GSA Schedule. DGE is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), and Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB).
Contact Information
S4 Integration Solutions, Inc.
1090 E 4600 S
Ogden, UT 84403
Contact: Steve Jones, President
Main Phone: (801) 621 1970
Mobile Phone: (414) 828 0166
Email: sejones@s4integrationsolutions.com
