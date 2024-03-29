Microvec Introduces New High Speed Particle Image Velocimetry Cameras
Microvec releases three new series of innovative high-speed cameras to use with Time Resolved Particle Image Velocimetry Systems.
Singapore, Singapore, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Microvec, a leading developer of analytical systems used in fluid mechanics, brings new high-speed cameras to its catalogue, primarily for use with Time Resolved PIV systems. These three newly introduced series of Microvec cameras will use the advanced CMOS sensors that have excellent light sensitivity and a superior data transfer rate.
Microvec MV1.3 Mini series cameras use a sensor with a resolution of 1280 x 1024 pixels. Three of the available models are capable of recording at 3,000, 5,000, and 8,000 frames per second (fps) and can provide an effective pixel bandwidth of 100 Gbps. These compact models come with an on-board memory between 16 GB to 128 GB.
Microvec MV1.3 series cameras have a resolution of 1280 x 1024 pixels with a fast transfer rate of up to 160 Gbps, allowing recording speeds of 9,500, 13,800, and 16,000 fps for three different models and allowing measurements of high-speed flows in both water and air.
Microvec MV5 series cameras have a resolution of 5 megapixels (2560 x 2016 pixels) and recording speeds starting at 2,000 fps, which offers a new mix between high resolution and high speed. The three MV5 models available are capable of recording at 2,000, 3,600, and 4,500 fps.
“We’re excited to introduce these new high-speed camera models to the fluid mechanics market,” says Wojciech Majewski, Sales Director at Microvec. “We have always been eager to offer outstanding products. With these new models, we are not only bringing the affordability level down, but we are introducing cameras with a truly amazing performance.” He added, “For example, our new MV5-2000 model with a 5-megapixel resolution and 2,000 fps frame rate, can perfectly match the frequency of the traditional high repetition rate dual cavity PIV lasers, which usually run at 1000 Hz per cavity. All the new camera models have a frame straddle time of down to 300 ns, which makes them usable even in research of supersonic flows.”
In addition to high resolution to frame rate ratio, these new cameras have a varied high light sensitivity with an ISO rating of up to 56,000. They can be equipped with optional storage for longer recording times of up to 4 TB for the MV1.3 Mini series and up to 20 TB for the other two series. They are controlled by easy-to-use software that communicates with the camera through a 10Gb Ethernet cable.
Besides being used in PIV, the cameras can be used in many other high-speed imaging applications.
