Free Webinar: Release of Testwell CTC++ 10.1: Missing Code Coverage Can Now be Justified
Offenburg, Germany, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Verifysoft has released Testwell CTC++ 10.1 with the new feature Justifications. Missing coverage can now be justified, and these justifications transparently influence all coverage measures. Justifications can be stored in source code comments or in companion files. With a justification, a tag used for grouped presentation in overviews and an explanation are associated.
Register now to Verifysoft’s free webinar on Tuesday, April 16 2024 at 3:00 p.m. CET (Berlin).
In this webinar, Dr Sabine Poehler will introduce the latest improvements of this version.
The most important new feature in Testwell CTC++ version 10.1:
- Justifications, an integrated way to effectively explain missing coverage.
To register for the free webinar which occurs on April 16th at 3:00 p.m. CET (Berlin) please go to the Homepage of Verifysoft Technology --> About --> Seminars/Webinars
Testwell CTC++ is the leading code coverage tool for measuring test coverage on the host and on all (even the smallest) embedded targets. The tool can be used in safety-critical projects that need to be certified to DO-178C, ISO 26262, IEC 60880, IEC 61508, EN 50128, and other safety standards.
