Author Geraline Thomas’ New Book, “The Meaning of Love: My Life Story,” is a Candid Memoir of Her Journey from Childhood Through the Present
Recent release “The Meaning of Love: My Life Story” from Page Publishing author Geraline Thomas is a deeply personal reflection on the choices, relationships, and spiritual revelations that have both challenged and enriched her life.
Augusta, GA, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Geraline Thomas, a married mother of three, has completed her new book, “The Meaning of Love: My Life Story”: a poignant autobiography sharing her most joyous moments and her deepest regrets.
The author shares, “This book is about how I have wronged people and how they have wronged me, as well as my four beautiful children and how I used to party hard. I was a bad young woman, just bad, bad, bad.”
Published by Page Publishing, Geraline Thomas’ engrossing book is an inspiring true story of redemption and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Meaning of Love: My Life Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
