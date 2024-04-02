Author Welma Abert Craft’s New Book, "Snurfy Snail," is an Adorable Story of a Slow Snail Who Longs to Win a Race and Discovers a Secret Tool That Just Might Help Him

Recent release “Snurfy Snail” from Page Publishing author Welma Abert Craft is a delightful story that follows Snurfy, a snail who has never won a race due to his heavy shell slowing him down. When he discovers a tricycle charm attached to an abandoned bracelet, Snurfy comes up with a brilliant idea of how he can finally win a race.