Author Welma Abert Craft’s New Book, "Snurfy Snail," is an Adorable Story of a Slow Snail Who Longs to Win a Race and Discovers a Secret Tool That Just Might Help Him
Recent release “Snurfy Snail” from Page Publishing author Welma Abert Craft is a delightful story that follows Snurfy, a snail who has never won a race due to his heavy shell slowing him down. When he discovers a tricycle charm attached to an abandoned bracelet, Snurfy comes up with a brilliant idea of how he can finally win a race.
Plymouth, IN, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Welma Abert Craft, a member of the Society of Children’s Books Writers and Illustrators who holds a BS and MS in elementary education, has completed her new book, “Snurfy Snail”: a charming story that centers around a snail who has never won a race, but comes across a tool stuck to a bracelet that might help him win if he can manage to break it free.
Author Welma Abert Craft has taught elementary education for twenty years, plus English and composition at the Culver Academies Woodcraft Summer Camp for sixteen years, where she used the four foreign languages she has studied. She and her late husband traveled to fifty foreign countries after being counselors for the American Institute of Foreign Studies. In her spare time, Welma loves taking long daily walks around their two farms where she enjoys studying nature, and she also enjoys listening to music as she reads and writes.
“Snurfy Snail had never been able to win a race because his shell was thicker and heavier than his friends’ shells,” writes Welma. “One day, he discovered a tiny tricycle charm on a little girl’s lost necklace. Was his luck about to change? His parents had told him, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way.’ Could they be right?”
Published by Page Publishing, Welma Abert Craft’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on a thrilling adventure as they follow Snurfy on his exciting journey to finally achieve his dream of winning. With colorful artwork to help bring Welma’s tale to life, “Snurfy Snail” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they discover all the interesting characters in Snurfy’s world and find out if Snurfy can make his dream a reality.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Snurfy Snail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Welma Abert Craft has taught elementary education for twenty years, plus English and composition at the Culver Academies Woodcraft Summer Camp for sixteen years, where she used the four foreign languages she has studied. She and her late husband traveled to fifty foreign countries after being counselors for the American Institute of Foreign Studies. In her spare time, Welma loves taking long daily walks around their two farms where she enjoys studying nature, and she also enjoys listening to music as she reads and writes.
“Snurfy Snail had never been able to win a race because his shell was thicker and heavier than his friends’ shells,” writes Welma. “One day, he discovered a tiny tricycle charm on a little girl’s lost necklace. Was his luck about to change? His parents had told him, ‘Where there is a will, there is a way.’ Could they be right?”
Published by Page Publishing, Welma Abert Craft’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on a thrilling adventure as they follow Snurfy on his exciting journey to finally achieve his dream of winning. With colorful artwork to help bring Welma’s tale to life, “Snurfy Snail” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they discover all the interesting characters in Snurfy’s world and find out if Snurfy can make his dream a reality.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Snurfy Snail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories