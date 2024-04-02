Author Tim Blaisdell’s New Book, "An Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising," Documents the Advertising Campaigns of a Revered Model Train Company from 1947 to 2017
Recent release “An Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising: 70 Years- 1947-2017” from Page Publishing author Tim Blaisdell offers the first work detailing the model train manufacturer’s advertising initiatives over seventy years, from its founding in 1947 through 2017.
Rolesville, NC, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tim Blaisdell, a New England native, married father of four, and lifelong train and model railroad enthusiast who remains an avid Athearn collector and historian and is now retired after thirty years of service as a firefighter and fire marshal, has completed his new book, “An Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising: 70 Years- 1947-2017”: a thorough and detailed passion project for model train enthusiasts.
The production of Athearn Trains models has been very well-documented in several books over the years, even since its quite early days. In this work, the progression of the company’s advertising is likewise well-documented. Since 1947, there have literally been thousands of pages of advertising presented to magazine readers. The “Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising” brings out the many styles of ads, the most colorful, and likely some of the best brought to the attention of model railroaders everywhere.
This work is the result of years of scouring the many ads printed in many model railroading magazines since the founding of Athearn Trains. The selected pages of advertising shown in these pages share the many messages detailing the virtues of Athearn models and in many cases follows the pricing of their models over the years.
The very first work documenting Athearn advertising from the very beginning through the company’s seventieth anniversary, this book is a must-have for all model railroaders for deeper insight into the history of Athearn advertising, and the company itself.
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Blaisdell’s engrossing book is a must-read for any model train enthusiast.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “An Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising: 70 Years- 1947-2017” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The production of Athearn Trains models has been very well-documented in several books over the years, even since its quite early days. In this work, the progression of the company’s advertising is likewise well-documented. Since 1947, there have literally been thousands of pages of advertising presented to magazine readers. The “Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising” brings out the many styles of ads, the most colorful, and likely some of the best brought to the attention of model railroaders everywhere.
This work is the result of years of scouring the many ads printed in many model railroading magazines since the founding of Athearn Trains. The selected pages of advertising shown in these pages share the many messages detailing the virtues of Athearn models and in many cases follows the pricing of their models over the years.
The very first work documenting Athearn advertising from the very beginning through the company’s seventieth anniversary, this book is a must-have for all model railroaders for deeper insight into the history of Athearn advertising, and the company itself.
Published by Page Publishing, Tim Blaisdell’s engrossing book is a must-read for any model train enthusiast.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “An Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising: 70 Years- 1947-2017” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories