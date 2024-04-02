Author Tim Blaisdell’s New Book, "An Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising," Documents the Advertising Campaigns of a Revered Model Train Company from 1947 to 2017

Recent release “An Illustrated History of Athearn Advertising: 70 Years- 1947-2017” from Page Publishing author Tim Blaisdell offers the first work detailing the model train manufacturer’s advertising initiatives over seventy years, from its founding in 1947 through 2017.