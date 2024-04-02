Author Ruth Gordon’s New Book, "Count Me In," is Visually Fun for Kids and Informative for Both Children and Adults to Understand Dyscalculia, a Math Learning Disability
Recent release “Count Me In” from Page Publishing author Ruth Gordon is a resource for children, parents, educators, therapists, and psychologists trying to understand the math learning disability called dyscalculia.
Miami, FL, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ruth Gordon, who has been an educator for over fifty years, has completed her new book, “Count Me In”: an informative book that can be used for helping children understand their math learning children challenges while overcoming frustrations they may be experiencing in school and at home. Dyscalculia is a relatively new diagnosis that should be understood and addressed as early as possible during a child’s educational journey. Ruth Gordon joined forces with Illustrator Barbara Zohlman, and her granddaughter, son, and daughter-in-law to write this engaging book.
Author Ruth Gordon’s career has allowed her to teach every grade level from K through college. Ruth has her undergraduate and master’s degrees in special education from the University of Florida and the University of Maryland. Ruth taught special needs and gifted classes and developed the LD/gifted model for Miami Dade County Schools. She was the program specialist for a middle school emotional behavior unit and director of gifted at the largest middle school gifted program in the country. Ruth is a passionate educator who has always made the needs and rights of children, in the school system, her passion.
Ruth has accrued many awards and recognitions, throughout her career, as an educator and community activist. "Count Me In" is Ruth and Barbara Zohlman's second book that they have collaborated on together. Their first book titled, "Inside Out Outside In" teaches lessons of diversity and tolerance to young children.
Ruth is a native Miamian and married her middle school crush, Ira Gordon. They have been married since 1976, and have a son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren. Ruth is the third daughter of Fay and Irving Whitman and is lucky enough to live in Miami with her immediate and extended family.
Aaron Gordon, Lennox’s father, writes, “How many times have you heard someone say, ‘Ugh, I’m terrible at math,’ watched as an adult counted on their fingers, or overheard a friend quip, ‘I’m not an accountant’ when it came time to split the check at a restaurant? The reality is that most of us aren’t math majors. But for some, their frustration with numbers is rooted in a learning disability called dyscalculia.”
He continues, “Our daughter’s diagnosis provided us with the information we needed to approach her school about learning accommodations. These classroom modifications—ranging from additional time on assignments to the use of a calculator during tests—have leveled the playing field and promoted a positive attitude. From there, we watched as our daughter’s confidence and composure in math improved. Better grades followed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ruth Gordon’s helpful work offers insight to those seeking information about dyscalculia.
Readers who wish to experience this useful work can purchase "Count Me In" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
