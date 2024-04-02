Author Claren McGivney’s New Book, “Breathe for Me,” Features a Thrilling Romance and an Intriguing Mystery Surrounding a High School Senior
Recent release “Breathe for Me” from Page Publishing author Claren McGivney invites readers to be swept away by a sad yet suspenseful mystery and enthralling romance, as a high school senior is swept up into a centuries-old ghost story in coastal Ireland.
Riverton, UT, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Claren McGivney has completed her new book, “Breathe for Me”: a fictional tale about a girl in her senior year, fated by tragedy, where, just beyond, a chilling, enchanting adventure awaits.
Author Claren McGivney is usually found with her head in a book, and that book would be more often than not a romantic adventure full of mystery. She has always wanted to write a novel, and with her debut book, “Breathe for Me,” it has now become a reality.
Claren has loved and studied ancient Celtic folklore and history most of her life. Her father was the true inspiration for this as she was raised in the joy of all things Irish.
When not reading or writing, Claren enjoys cooking, gardening, and playing with her pups. She lives in Utah with her three sons and three granddaughters close by.
Claren writes, “Dylan had yelled something and pulled the steering wheel hard to the right. My head whipped around and hit the side window. Then my stomach flipped over, and I was, like, floating above my seat, and bam! We were rolling! The seatbelt chopped me in half as I grabbed for the dashboard. A loud, screeching metal sound made me shudder, and I bit my tongue. We were sliding on our side, yellow and orange sparks threatening to consume us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Claren McGivney’s engrossing tale follows Tess on a breathtaking journey far away from home to a coastal town in Ireland and into a ghost story that is centuries old.
The novel allows readers to experience Tess’s mystical dreams, strange happenings, and unfamiliar surroundings in frightful intrigue. Draped in Celtic folklore and Druid magic, Tess’s story will have readers wandering cobblestone streets and emerald-green landscapes as she searches for her best friend and finds a sweet, unexpected romance entwined with a fabled mystery amid the ancient, haunted ruins of Ireland.
Readers who wish to experience this intoxicating work can purchase “Breathe for Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
