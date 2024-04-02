Author Richard Arroyo’s New Book, "Chef Richard: Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free Cookies and Desserts," Presents Desserts That Those Cutting Down on Sugar and Gluten Can Enjoy
Recent release “Chef Richard: Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free Cookies and Desserts” from Page Publishing author Richard Arroyo holds a collection of mouth-watering recipes designed to cater to those looking to cut back on their sugar and gluten for personal or health reasons. From almond cookies to vanilla wafers, the author covers a variety of desserts that will satisfy all types of pallets.
Houston, TX, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Arroyo, a chef for nearly thirty years who has been an Executive Chef, a food and beverage director, a baker, a grill chef, a saucier, and can prepare local and international cuisine, has completed his new book, “Chef Richard: Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free Cookies and Desserts”: a collection of dessert recipes designed with those who have dietary restrictions involving sugar and gluten intake in mind.
“When I was fifteen years old, I was made aware that my mom was now a diabetic, a type 1,” writes Arroyo. “She loved her sweets and soft drinks, but at the time in 1975, it was hard to find anything that was diet or sugar-free. They made some sugar-free sweets, but they were really bad tasting. I could cook at the time but had never played with any food items that were sugar-free. At that time there were only a few sugar substitutes. So I tried them both. I started by making a pumpkin pie because Thanksgiving was just around the corner, and my mom loved pumpkin pie. It came out pretty good. I made it three times and decided that that was going to be the best one so far.
“As the years went by, the sugar substitutions got a whole lot better and more of them. So my desserts got better and better. … In 2020, I was looking at all the recipes I had and decided to put them together and make a book of them. I had to change all of them because better products have come out. It gave me a chance to remake all of them again. Also, I started to make them gluten-free and sugar-free now. And with a chance to use the new sugar substitutes, I found one that I really like that’s going to be my new sugar. So I decided to remake all my recipes again and take pictures for a new book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Arroyo’s recipe book began with the author’s desire to help others find a way to enjoy the recipes they love without having to worry about the health consequences of consuming excess sugar or gluten. Although these desserts are still meant to be eaten in moderation, Arroyo shares his delectable creations in the hope that readers of all dietary restrictions will find something to enjoy that satisfies their sweet tooth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chef Richard: Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free Cookies and Desserts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
