Author Richard Arroyo’s New Book, "Chef Richard: Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free Cookies and Desserts," Presents Desserts That Those Cutting Down on Sugar and Gluten Can Enjoy

Recent release “Chef Richard: Sugar-Free and Gluten-Free Cookies and Desserts” from Page Publishing author Richard Arroyo holds a collection of mouth-watering recipes designed to cater to those looking to cut back on their sugar and gluten for personal or health reasons. From almond cookies to vanilla wafers, the author covers a variety of desserts that will satisfy all types of pallets.