Author Lloyd Byron’s New Book, “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems,” Explores the Incredible Strength That God Provides to Uplift Those Who Fully Embrace Him
Recent release “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems” from Covenant Books author Lloyd Byron is a thought-provoking and enlightening series of faith-based poems that will help readers expand their connection with God and deepen both their faith and understanding of the Lord’s ultimate teachings.
Hopkinsville, KY, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lloyd Byron, who loves to write and preach the Gospel, has completed his new book, “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems”: a spiritual collection of poems designed to help readers grow closer in their relationship with the Lord and allow themselves to be lifted up by Christ and the Holy Spirit.
Deeply inspired by his faith in God, author Lloyd Byron has written spiritual songs, poems, and short stories praising the Lord for his incredible works. Despite the tough times he has faced in life, Lloyd has learned how to encourage himself and treat each victory as a way to continue forward. Having been uplifted by Jesus, the author has been clean and sober for sixteen years and focuses on letting the Holy Spirit guide him through life’s challenges.
“This book of poems is to uplift you in the spirit of Christ,” shares Lloyd. “I’m also the author of ‘Some Truth for You.’ If you take heed to the words written and read them slowly, it will touch your heart. Certainly, God wants to communicate with you through the spirit of his divine power. The two books are written to encourage and lift up every person who reads them. As the author, I, Lloyd Byron, have been writing for years. I was gifted by the Almighty God, who created all things. Now as you read this anointed seed, it will bless your soul, and God will make you whole. As the writer, I encourage you to purchase one of these books and allow Jesus to bless your soul.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lloyd Byron’s new book draws upon the author’s own experiences and will help inspire readers and help them discover the inner strength needed to help them grow while living here on Earth. Poignant and emotionally stirring, Lloyd shares his poems in the hopes of connecting with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the incredible miracles and salvation one can experience when they allow God and the Holy Spirit into their hearts for good.
Readers can purchase “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Deeply inspired by his faith in God, author Lloyd Byron has written spiritual songs, poems, and short stories praising the Lord for his incredible works. Despite the tough times he has faced in life, Lloyd has learned how to encourage himself and treat each victory as a way to continue forward. Having been uplifted by Jesus, the author has been clean and sober for sixteen years and focuses on letting the Holy Spirit guide him through life’s challenges.
“This book of poems is to uplift you in the spirit of Christ,” shares Lloyd. “I’m also the author of ‘Some Truth for You.’ If you take heed to the words written and read them slowly, it will touch your heart. Certainly, God wants to communicate with you through the spirit of his divine power. The two books are written to encourage and lift up every person who reads them. As the author, I, Lloyd Byron, have been writing for years. I was gifted by the Almighty God, who created all things. Now as you read this anointed seed, it will bless your soul, and God will make you whole. As the writer, I encourage you to purchase one of these books and allow Jesus to bless your soul.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lloyd Byron’s new book draws upon the author’s own experiences and will help inspire readers and help them discover the inner strength needed to help them grow while living here on Earth. Poignant and emotionally stirring, Lloyd shares his poems in the hopes of connecting with readers from all walks of life, helping them to see the incredible miracles and salvation one can experience when they allow God and the Holy Spirit into their hearts for good.
Readers can purchase “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories