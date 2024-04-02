Author Lloyd Byron’s New Book, “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems,” Explores the Incredible Strength That God Provides to Uplift Those Who Fully Embrace Him

Recent release “Uplifted Blessed and Gifted: A Book of Poems” from Covenant Books author Lloyd Byron is a thought-provoking and enlightening series of faith-based poems that will help readers expand their connection with God and deepen both their faith and understanding of the Lord’s ultimate teachings.