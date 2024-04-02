Author James Gardner’s New Book, “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland,” Continues the Tales of Captain Mobley and His Adventure-Seeking Crew

Recent release “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner is the next exciting installment in the author’s “Odyssey Down Under” series, and centers around Captain Mobley and his crew as they set off across North America to find an old and trusted friend in Canada.