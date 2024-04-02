Author James Gardner’s New Book, “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland,” Continues the Tales of Captain Mobley and His Adventure-Seeking Crew
Recent release “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner is the next exciting installment in the author’s “Odyssey Down Under” series, and centers around Captain Mobley and his crew as they set off across North America to find an old and trusted friend in Canada.
Drasco, AR, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Gardner, a veteran of the US Navy, has completed his new book, “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland”: a brilliant continuation of Captain Mobley’s incredible adventures that take him, his trusted ship Sheila II, and his crew across the seven seas to encounter incredible sights, unforgettable characters, and thrilling adventures.
“‘North American Adventures’ is another in the Odyssey series,” writes Gardner. “It’s another adventure trip with Captain Mobley and the good ship Sheila II. Our purpose is to see an old Indian friend who roams the north woods, mountain, and Ash Lake in Canada. He is the honored Ojibwe chief Eagle Feather, a friend to me and mentor to Hawk, an Ojibwe pilot introduced in ‘Return to Fiji.’
“Many stories were told around the campfire at night by Eagle Feather. One was ‘Return of the White Wolf,’ which I’ve included in this three-part book. Though ‘Quest for Quannah’ has no connection to the other two, I’ve included it out of my love and respect for my friends in the Indian nation.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Gardner’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s time spent serving in the US Navy, as well as countless trips with his late wife Anita, who encouraged him to share his stories. Expertly paced and engaging, “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland” will keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound and eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Canadian Adventure: From the Tropics to the Far Northland” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
