Anita Hargreaves’s Newly Released "Tom, My Special Gift from God" is a Poignant Exploration of Grief and Spiritual Comfort
“Tom, My Special Gift from God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Hargreaves is a powerful narrative that delves into the depths of parental grief and the profound spiritual connection that transcends death.
Brevard, NC, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tom, My Special Gift from God”: an emotionally charged memoir that chronicles the heartbreaking journey of a mother grappling with the sudden loss of her beloved son. “Tom, My Special Gift from God” is the creation of published author, Anita Hargreaves, a loving mother and grandmother. Her husband died one day short of their forty-ninth anniversary. After living in several states and also living in Pakistan as a teenager, she now calls the mountains of North Carolina home. There she enjoys the beauty of nature and the peace that comes with that beauty. She is a graduate of Centenary University and, as a senior citizen, received an AA degree in floral design from Erwin Technical School in Tampa, Florida. She enjoys cooking, especially on rainy days. Her surviving children and grandchildren are her special delight.
Hargreaves shares, “When a child dies, the parents go through devastating grief. Some parents get divorced, others turn to alcohol or drugs. Some are stoic and refuse to think or talk about their pain. This is the true story of one mother who chose to write letters to her son in the form of a journal.
“Tom, My Special Gift from God is the story of the sudden death of a son and a mother who loved her son beyond all measure and the comfort she found in being able to see and speak to her son on the other side. It tells us there is a life beyond this one and that we will be with our precious loved ones in God’s time.
“Why Jesus chose to bless her is unknown to the author who considers herself a rather average person. She was urged to write her story so that others who share the devastation of a similar situation may believe that there is life after physical death.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Hargreaves’s new book is a testament to Hargreaves's unwavering faith and her belief in the enduring bond between loved ones, even beyond the veil of death.
Consumers can purchase “Tom, My Special Gift from God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tom, My Special Gift from God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
