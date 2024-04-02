Kenneth Francis’s Newly Released “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Pool Story” is a Charming Tale of Summer Adventures
“Going for a Walk with Papa: The Pool Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenneth Francis is a sweet story of family togetherness that shares a message of water safety and delighting in the simple pleasures of a day of sun filled fun.
New York, NY, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Pool Story”: a heartwarming story of a day spent in good company. “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Pool Story” is the creation of published author, Kenneth Francis, a retired sales executive for a major insurance company. His inspiration for writing stories is his granddaughters.
Kenneth Francis shares, “This book is dedicated again to my two beautiful granddaughters, Addison and Ella. Every time I visit them, we always read books and go for walks together. So many beautiful things to view, learn, and talk about. This book is about our time at the pool.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Francis’s new book is the fifth delightful installment to the author’s narratives celebrating time spent with beloved granddaughters.
Consumers can purchase “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Pool Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Pool Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kenneth Francis shares, “This book is dedicated again to my two beautiful granddaughters, Addison and Ella. Every time I visit them, we always read books and go for walks together. So many beautiful things to view, learn, and talk about. This book is about our time at the pool.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Francis’s new book is the fifth delightful installment to the author’s narratives celebrating time spent with beloved granddaughters.
Consumers can purchase “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Pool Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Going for a Walk with Papa: The Pool Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories