Wynona’s House Pays Tribute to Senator Lipman this Women’s History Month - Save the Date for Steel Magnolia Soiree, Part of the CAC’s 25th Year of Service Celebrations

Wynona's House is honoring its team members and celebrating women past and present this Women's History Month. Senator Wynona Lipman, known as the "Steel Magnolia," was the first African American woman elected to the New Jersey Senate in 1971. Senator Lipman’s legacy lives on in Wynona's House in Newark, which commemorates its 25th year of service in 2024. Wynona's House will be relaunching its Steel Magnolia event later this year; the Steel Magnolia Soiree will take place on June 5.