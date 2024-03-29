Wynona’s House Pays Tribute to Senator Lipman this Women’s History Month - Save the Date for Steel Magnolia Soiree, Part of the CAC’s 25th Year of Service Celebrations
Wynona's House is honoring its team members and celebrating women past and present this Women's History Month. Senator Wynona Lipman, known as the "Steel Magnolia," was the first African American woman elected to the New Jersey Senate in 1971. Senator Lipman’s legacy lives on in Wynona's House in Newark, which commemorates its 25th year of service in 2024. Wynona's House will be relaunching its Steel Magnolia event later this year; the Steel Magnolia Soiree will take place on June 5.
Newark, NJ, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wynona's House Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is honoring its team members and celebrating women past and present this Women's History Month. Senator Wynona Lipman, known as the "Steel Magnolia," was the first African American woman elected to the New Jersey Senate in 1971. She held ranking positions on Senate committees and was an outspoken trailblazer for the protection of women and children. Senator Lipman’s legacy lives on in Wynona's House in Newark, which commemorates its 25th year of service in 2024.
Wynona’s House also recognizes the life of the late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Y. Oliver. Lieutenant Governor Oliver was born and raised in Newark and was a voice for the voiceless much like Senator Lipman. She, too, was known for many firsts, including being the first woman of color to serve in a statewide elected office in New Jersey and the first African American woman to serve as Assembly Speaker in New Jersey (as well as the second in U.S history to lead a state legislative house).
Wynona’s House Interim CEO Robert Crocker shared, “Wynona’s House is made great because of the women who shaped its existence and the women who work here serving children and families today. We honor and applaud our team members and supporters who are part of making history in Newark and Essex County.”
The CAC is promoting education among children via a social media campaign with book recommendations about the rich tapestry of inspiring women throughout history, much like Senator Lipman and Lieutenant Governor Oliver.
As part of its 25th year of service, Wynona's House will be relaunching its Steel Magnolia event later this year. The Steel Magnolia Soiree will take place on June 5th and feature a game night and auction. Advocates and supporters have waited patiently for the return of this event since 2020. For more information, contact Executive Administrative Assistant Donna Brown at dbrown@wynonashouse.org or 973-953-1110.
For more information about Essex County’s Child Advocacy Center, visit wynonashouse.org.
About Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center
Wynona’s House is an incorporated 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization named in honor of its legislative champion, the late Senator Wynona Lipman, who helped develop the center to promote hope, healing, and justice for the child victims of abuse and neglect in Essex County by coordinating investigation, prosecution, treatment, prevention, and supportive services utilizing the “child-centered” multidisciplinary team approach. Located in Newark, Wynona’s House is the only fully co-located Child Advocacy Center in New Jersey, serving over 800,000 Essex County residents and providing direct services to child victims and their families in more than 950 cases of child abuse and neglect each year. For more information about Wynona’s House visit wynonashouse.org.
