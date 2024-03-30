O&R Ventures LLC Presents "The REUNION": a Heartwarming Audio Drama Celebrating Beatles Fandom and the Power of Reconnection, Now Streaming on Spotify
O&R Ventures LLC presents The REUNION Audio Drama in Six Episodes, a unique and entertaining podcast now available on Spotify. This tale of reunification and rediscovery tells the story of an aging Beatles fan from a former communist country, who returns home to reform his Beatles cover band and reconnect with a long-lost love.
Houston, TX, March 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The REUNION is not so much about the Beatles themselves, but about their devoted fans from the ’60s, now in their 60s. It highlights the enduring impact the Beatles had on their fans, inspiring them in their struggle for freedom and throughout their lives.
The podcast is the brainchild of Oskar Karash, an immigrant from the former U.S.S.R., and an ardent Beatles fan. Karash has personally funded the entire cost of producing this professionally made podcast, working with a team of talented actors, musicians, directors and sound engineers.
"After developing The REUNION as a movie script, a novel, and a stage play, I decided to produce a professional audio drama podcast,” said Oskar Karash, the executive producer of the project. “The podcast format allows us to blend dramatic narrative from the novel with lively dialogues by actors. The podcast is split into six episodes of 45-60 minutes each. Spotify's vast music library made it easy to include a range of interesting songs."
The REUNION Audio Drama is available for free on Spotify at https://bit.ly/the-reunion-audio-drama. Spotify subscribers can enjoy full songs featured in the podcast, while guests will hear 30 seconds of each song. However, all listeners can enjoy the full audio drama.
For more information about The REUNION project, visit its webpage at www.thereunionproject.com and its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oskarthereunion.
The REUNION is an engaging audio drama about an aging Beatles fan attempting to reunite his old Beatles cover band from a former communist Eastern European country. This six-episode podcast promises to captivate Beatles fans worldwide. Creator Oskar Karash invites everyone to enjoy The REUNION Audio Drama.
