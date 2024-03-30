O&R Ventures LLC Presents "The REUNION": a Heartwarming Audio Drama Celebrating Beatles Fandom and the Power of Reconnection, Now Streaming on Spotify

O&R Ventures LLC presents The REUNION Audio Drama in Six Episodes, a unique and entertaining podcast now available on Spotify. This tale of reunification and rediscovery tells the story of an aging Beatles fan from a former communist country, who returns home to reform his Beatles cover band and reconnect with a long-lost love.