Marriott St. Louis Grand Unveils Unique Custom Murals by Local Artist
St. Louis, MO, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St Louis Grand celebrated the unveiling of a unique art experience honoring the rich history and vibrant community of St. Louis on Thursday, March 14, known locally as 314 Day. Gateway Corridor of Stories by local artist Grace McCammond spans the length of the Gateway Corridor, each of its 22 wood canvas murals depicting a scene. This showcase can be enjoyed by guests, visitors, and residents alike.
Paintings include the 1904 World's Fair, the League of Women Voters rally in 1920, the Fox Theatre built in 1929, the Gateway Arch completed in 1965, and the Stanley Cup at Enterprise Center in 2019. Busch Stadium, Forest Park attractions, and many other historic events and landmarks are also shown.
“We’re very proud of our great city and wanted to display artwork that honors this heritage and is unique to the hotel,” said John Malkus, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Choosing the right artist for this project was essential.”
Grace McCammond worked full-time as a photo restorer and black-and-white lab technician while going to school part-time. She completed her BFA at the University of Montana and moved to St. Louis, where she began taking local commissions.
Malkus continued, “Grace's murals are found throughout St. Louis, and she really understood our vision, which made this collaboration a perfect fit. Now, we can show the tens of thousands of visitors we welcome annually the story of St. Louis and all there is to do and see during their stay.”
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine. With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
