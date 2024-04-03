Sean C. Kalicharan’s Newly Released "The Value of the Creation: Man’s Value Revealed Through the Divine" is an Empowering Message of Our Value to God
“The Value of the Creation: Man’s Value Revealed Through the Divine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sean C. Kalicharan presents an articulated and uplifting message of mankind’s worth and value to God and how man fits into the Father’s plan.”
Palm Bay, FL, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Value of the Creation: Man’s Value Revealed Through the Divine”: an encouraging message of the importance of developing a close relationship with his Creator. “The Value of the Creation: Man’s Value Revealed Through the Divine” is the creation of published author, Sean C. Kalicharan, a dedicated husband and native of Trinidad and Tobago who earned his Bachelor of Science in business management at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Kalicharan is a second-generation preacher and the founder and president of World for Christ International Ministries.
Kalicharan shares, “Evangelist Sean C. Kalicharan is an acclaimed second-generation preacher and teacher. He is the founder and president of World for Christ International Ministries Inc. (Visit wfcim.org). Sean graduated from Rhema Bible Training Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as an evangelist under the ministry of Kenneth E. Hagin and was personally mentored by the late T. L. Osborn.
“In this vital book on the value of the creation, Sean has carefully and precisely provided significant insights and evidence on how valuable and treasured man is on the earth and to God. Additionally, his attempt is to help individuals avoid a peripheral view of redemption and blaze a panoramic gaze through the trail of integral truth regarding complete redemption that is supplied through God’s holy and written Word. This book is specifically designed and equipped to challenge and change the falsified and erroneous message that mankind is worthless, insignificant, and a waste to God regardless of man’s state. The venture of its message is to help enable men and women to experience the exuberant life of God in humankind. Essentially, this will be channeled through indispensable biblical truths that will produce sound core Bible beliefs in the hearts and minds of mankind for generations to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sean C. Kalicharan’s new book presents an inspiring opportunity to reconnect and realign man with God to enjoy the fullness of the redemptive life.
Consumers can purchase “The Value of the Creation: Man’s Value Revealed Through the Divine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Value of the Creation: Man’s Value Revealed Through the Divine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
