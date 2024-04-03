Sam Yacoub’s Newly Released “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what’s about to come next. Rev 3:10” is a Captivating Tale of the Apocalypse
“ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what’s about to come next. Rev 3:10” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam Yacoub is a fascinating narrative that blends fictional events and prophecy to paint a vivid picture of what may come to pass in the not-so-distant future.
Dunwoody, GA, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what’s about to come next. Rev 3:10”: a compelling science fiction that will challenge your perception of reality. “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what’s about to come next. Rev 3:10” is the creation of published author, Sam Yacoub.
Yacoub shares, “The portal is open, and the world will never be the same.
While Earth teeters on the edge of a cataclysmic world war, a group of archeologists go missing in the ruined city of Abu Simbel. A rescue team of scientists and military is dispatched to investigate. But they meet more than just deserts and old ruins; political agendas turn this simple recon mission into a fight to survive.
“Mysterious artifacts exist in those ruins; everyone wants a piece of them. Tales of portals to unknown worlds have circulated for centuries. Are these artifacts the key to finding the missing archeologists or are they doors to realms far more nefarious?
“The rescue team is forced to act fast to discover the truth hidden in Abu Simbel and decipher the secrets that lie within—secrets responsible for keeping an ancient power at bay that, if unleashed, could shatter hope for humanity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam Yacoub’s new book will immerse readers in a gripping apocalyptic narrative, where the relentless struggle for survival unfolds against a backdrop of chaos, resilience, and the indomitable strength of the human spirit.
Consumers can purchase "ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what's about to come next. Rev 3:10" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what's about to come next. Rev 3:10," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
