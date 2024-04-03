Sam Yacoub’s Newly Released “ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what’s about to come next. Rev 3:10” is a Captivating Tale of the Apocalypse

“ANKH: Let those who dwell on earth know what’s about to come next. Rev 3:10” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sam Yacoub is a fascinating narrative that blends fictional events and prophecy to paint a vivid picture of what may come to pass in the not-so-distant future.