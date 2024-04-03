Jade Rutter’s Newly Released "Rabbit Stew" is a Sweet Tale of Finding One’s True Home
“Rabbit Stew” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jade Rutter is a heartwarming narrative that introduces kind strangers who play a pivotal role in saving Rabbit Stew from an uncertain fate, emphasizing a touching message that echoes the belief in God’s plan for our lives, no matter the path we traverse.
Marion, OH, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rabbit Stew”: a unique tale with an important lesson for upcoming generations. “Rabbit Stew” is the creation of published author, Jade Rutter, a dedicate wife and mother who serves her community by caring for Parkinson’s patients.
Rutter shares, “In this poem book, the reader will follow Rabbit Stew on his journey from the showroom to his final destination in the backyard of a unique and loving family. You’ll meet the kind strangers on the way that saved him from being turned into a rabbit stew and helped him find a place he can call his forever home. It ends with the message that you can imprint on your heart that we can be sure God has a plan for our life no matter what path we have to take to get there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jade Rutter’s new book is a testament to the author’s creativity and heartfelt storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Rabbit Stew” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rabbit Stew,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rutter shares, “In this poem book, the reader will follow Rabbit Stew on his journey from the showroom to his final destination in the backyard of a unique and loving family. You’ll meet the kind strangers on the way that saved him from being turned into a rabbit stew and helped him find a place he can call his forever home. It ends with the message that you can imprint on your heart that we can be sure God has a plan for our life no matter what path we have to take to get there.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jade Rutter’s new book is a testament to the author’s creativity and heartfelt storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Rabbit Stew” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rabbit Stew,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories