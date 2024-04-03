Jeanne Riedel’s Newly Released "Soon You Will Be Mine" is a Captivating Tale of Love, Betrayal, and Retribution
“Soon You Will Be Mine” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeanne Riedel is an intense thriller that follows retired marines as they uncover a web of deceit and danger surrounding their former commander, leading to a battle for justice and survival.
Hays, KS, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Soon You Will Be Mine”: a gripping narrative filled with suspense, intrigue, and heart-pounding action. “Soon You Will Be Mine” is the creation of published author, Jeanne Riedel, a mother with two grown children and two grandchildren. She is retired and enjoys baking and writing mystery novels. She turned seventy during the process of her book being published.
Riedel shares, “William, along with his two marine comrades Randy and Bob, never thought that the papers Bob found would turn their world upside down. Though retired from the marines, they vowed to right a wrong involving their former commander, Frank Kraft.
“Kraft would stop at nothing to prevent the truth from coming out. Explosions, kidnappings, and murder were not above the realm of possibilities with Kraft.
Circumstances become very personal for William when Kraft starts targeting his fiancée, Anna. William is ready to take matters into his own hands as Kraft becomes more obsessed with killing William and making Anna his own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanne Riedel’s new book is a testament to Riedel's talent for crafting compelling narratives filled with twists and turns. Readers will find themselves captivated by the intricate plot, complex characters, and pulse-pounding suspense that drives the story forward.
Consumers can purchase “Soon You Will Be Mine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soon You Will Be Mine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Riedel shares, “William, along with his two marine comrades Randy and Bob, never thought that the papers Bob found would turn their world upside down. Though retired from the marines, they vowed to right a wrong involving their former commander, Frank Kraft.
“Kraft would stop at nothing to prevent the truth from coming out. Explosions, kidnappings, and murder were not above the realm of possibilities with Kraft.
Circumstances become very personal for William when Kraft starts targeting his fiancée, Anna. William is ready to take matters into his own hands as Kraft becomes more obsessed with killing William and making Anna his own.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeanne Riedel’s new book is a testament to Riedel's talent for crafting compelling narratives filled with twists and turns. Readers will find themselves captivated by the intricate plot, complex characters, and pulse-pounding suspense that drives the story forward.
Consumers can purchase “Soon You Will Be Mine” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soon You Will Be Mine,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories