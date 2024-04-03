Margie Cretella’s Newly Released “Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy” Shines a Light of Hope Amidst Darkness

“Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margie Cretella is a poignant memoir that navigates the journey of loss, faith, and resilience in the face of tragedy.