Margie Cretella’s Newly Released “Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy” Shines a Light of Hope Amidst Darkness
“Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margie Cretella is a poignant memoir that navigates the journey of loss, faith, and resilience in the face of tragedy.
Youngstown, OH, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy”: a powerful testimony of faith, determination, and discovery. “Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy” is the creation of published author, Margie Cretella, a dedicated wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Cretella shares, “Imagine these words: black ice, a car, a truck, a tree, and Northeast Ohio. These words can only add up to a tragic car crash. And they did! The nightmare happened on November 13, 2013, and left me on a journey searching for my brother and God. It seemed like a game that I didn’t want to partake in, but I had no choice.
“This game led me to several hospitals where I spent my time asking the hospital staff if they knew where my brother was. They always led me to a room of an almost lifeless man lying in a bed and often looking at me like he was wondering who I was. Where exactly was my brother, the loud, boisterous man that I once knew for fifty-eight years? He was the man that you would hear before you would even see him. I wanted that brother back and wanted him back immediately!
“I spent ten years searching for my brother and God. It left me exhausted, mad, bitter, and at times, lonely. How would I go about finding them? I would have been happy if I could just find one of them, but who would be more important to me, my brother or God?
“I couldn’t imagine God turning his back on my brother Father Steve, a devout Catholic priest, because I could only envision God taking care of him every step of the way.
“Would be fortunate enough to find out that maybe God and my brother were hanging out the whole time searching for me? Maybe I was the one who was lost! If you like stories about faith, family, love, and willpower then this book is for you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margie Cretella’s new book invites readers to join Cretella on her quest to find her brother and rediscover her faith in the midst of darkness.
Consumers can purchase “Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Have You Seen My Brother?: Discovering That God Is Good Even in a Tragedy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
