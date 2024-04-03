Don Avis’s Newly Released “I Like My Bus, I Love My Bus” is a Joyful Ode to Adventure and Heartwarming Connections

“I Like My Bus, I Love My Bus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Don Avis is a delightful celebration of the author's experiences as a school bus driver. Through rhymes, poems, and storybook songs, Avis shares the joy, inspiration, and relationships formed while transporting students to and from school.