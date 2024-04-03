Author Edward Hopkins’s New Book, "The East Coast Chronicles," is a Unique Set of Tales Inspired by the East Coast of America, Exploring the Region and Its History
Recent release “The East Coast Chronicles” from Newman Springs Publishing author Edward Hopkins is a fascinating collection of short stories that share a central theme and are set across different periods of time to explore the rich and diverse people and cultures that make up the fifteen states of America's East Coast.
Phoenixville, PA, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward Hopkins has completed his new book, “The East Coast Chronicles”: an anthology of short stories that each take place or begins within one of the fifteen states that make up the East Coast of the United States.
“The East Coast of the United States is, arguably, the most interesting region in America,” writes Hopkins. “The earliest settlers to the new continent came to the East Coast, mostly from Europe. They brought with them rich, ancient cultures, unique foods, a chance for a new life and, most of all, they brought a thirst for freedom.
“Most of these immigrants had come from living under one form of tyranny or another. They all seemed to be searching for independence and a simple, but comfortable, way of life. Each of the fifteen states along the east coast of America was founded by peoples seeking political or religious freedom. Europe's population had outgrown the land. Food was getting scarce. The primary fuel and building material of the time was wood. European countries had cut down most of their forests, and trees were not able to grow fast enough to keep up with demand.
“The knowledge that a continent with seemingly endless forests and endless fertile land was too good to resist. They came in droves. Over the generations, these immigrants and their offspring built a life and country that was the envy of the world. This did not come without struggle, hardship, work, innovation and even war.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Edward Hopkins’s enthralling work will take readers on an unforgettable journey across the eastern seaboard, each one taking place in a different time and era. Throughout each story, readers will discover the common thread that ties them together, while experiencing the perfect blend of humor, intrigue, and sincerity that Hopkins puts forward with each new tale.
