Author L.A. Dunn’s New Book, "The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien," Follows a Friendly Alien Who Visits Different Places to Learn All There is to Know About Earth
Recent release “The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.A. Dunn is an adorable story that centers around Remy, a Pomeralien from the planet of Pearth who loses control of his ship and finds himself on Earth. Eager to explore new places, Remy sets off on a global excursion in order to experience the many different countries around the world.
Boulder, CO, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L.A. Dunn has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien”: a charming story of a small dog-like alien who crash lands on Earth and decides to travel across the globe in order to explore all sorts of different cultures and make new friends along the way.
“Remy is a Pomeralien from the planet Pearth,” writes Dunn. “One day, while traveling in his spaceship, he crash lands on a mysterious, but familiar planet full of new friends and all sorts of surprises. Come follow ‘The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien’ as he travels the globe to see the world, sees new sights, and even picks up a few souvenirs for his family and friends back home!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L.A. Dunn’s riveting tale will take readers of all ages on a magical journey around the world, discovering all that the Earth has to offer through the eyes of curious Remy. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, leaving them eager for more stories with Remy.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
