Author L.A. Dunn’s New Book, "The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien," Follows a Friendly Alien Who Visits Different Places to Learn All There is to Know About Earth

Recent release “The Adventures of Remy the Pomeralien” from Newman Springs Publishing author L.A. Dunn is an adorable story that centers around Remy, a Pomeralien from the planet of Pearth who loses control of his ship and finds himself on Earth. Eager to explore new places, Remy sets off on a global excursion in order to experience the many different countries around the world.