Author J.M. Vessard’s New Book, "Portals to the Infinite," is a Compelling Series of Stories Aimed at Opening the Minds of Readers to Expanded Ideas of the Universe

Recent release “Portals to the Infinite” from Page Publishing author J.M. Vessard is an eye-opening collection of short stories that are inspired by the ancient light beings that have visited the author throughout her life, helping her to discover the incredible vastness of creations and truths of the universe that she now shares with readers.