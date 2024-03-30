Devart Excel Add-ins: Meet New Version 2.9.1323
Devart rolled out updates of Excel Add-ins in version 2.9.1323.
Prague, Czech Republic, March 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced a new version of Excel Add-ins.
Users can now anticipate enhanced features and broader database support, boosting flexibility and efficiency in data handling and analysis.
Excel Add-ins 2.9.1323 not only provide enhanced database support but also introduce compatibility with new products: Zoho Books and Zoho Desk. For further details regarding these new integrations, please refer to their blog post.
The list of new database version support:
- The products fully support Oracle 23c.
- MariaDB 11 is supported.
- Support for PostgreSQL 16.
- SQL Server 2022 support is available now.
- Support the latest version of NetSuite 2023.2.
The other important improvements:
- The new option, "Do not validate single update/delete per row on commit," is accessible via Options -> Edit -> Error Handling.
- Support for Zendesk Custom Lookup Fields.
- The optimization of filtering and caching for V3 Product-related tables in BigCommerce.
- The Purchase object in QuickBooks now includes the required parameter PaymentType when updated.
- Two-factor authorization is available for Adobe Commerce.
- In QuickBooks, the TimeActivity object now includes a newly added field called CostRate.
- In Shopify, a new field named Phone has been incorporated into the Customers object.
In addition, 2 products were renamed:
- Excel Add-in for Magento to Excel Add-in for Adobe Commerce.
- Excel Add-in for QuickBooks to Excel Add-in for QuickBooks Online.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/introducing-excel-add-ins-2-9-1323-whats-new.html
Excel Add-ins allow you to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as usual Excel spreadsheets. You can get precisely the data you need with Visual Query Builder or SQL and refresh the queried external data in a workbook at any time with a single click.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
