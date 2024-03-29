Clearlake Capital Partner, Cox Enterprises Vice President, Deloitte Partner, Independent Advisor, IPD Analytics CEO Elected to Posse Board of Directors
New York, NY, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Posse Foundation recently welcomed five industry leaders to its national board of directors. The newest members are Jason Jacobs, a partner at Deloitte, David Korol, an independent consultant in the private sector, Howard Krass, the chief executive officer and managing member of IPD Analytics, Erin McCandless, the vice president of legal commercial operations at Cox Enterprises, and Arta Tabaee, a partner with Clearlake Capital Group.
Jason Jacobs is a partner and the DEI talent acquisition leader for Deloitte Tax LLP. With more than 20 years of tax experience, primarily serving large corporate clients in the energy industry, Jason has worked with clients on large federal compliance, consulting, and income tax provision engagements and has extensive experience leading engagement teams including coordination of services across service lines and taxing jurisdictions.
David Korol consults for a number of financial technology companies. Prior to his consulting career, David spent 31 years at Morgan Stanley, 22 of which he managed their west coast institutional equity business. David received an M.B.A. from Duke University and a B.A. from University of California, Berkeley. He lives in San Anselmo, California, with his wife and three children.
Howard Krass is the founder and CEO of IPD Analytics, a firm offering syndicated proprietary competitive intelligence and scientific research. Howard was recognized as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year in Florida in 2020. He holds a B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin and a J.D. from The University of Texas at Austin School of Law.
Erin McCandless is Vice President Commercial Operations Law & Policy at Cox Enterprises, a $22B privately-owned conglomerate. McCandless leads Cox Enterprises’ legal commercial operations function and is the lead legal advisor on legal policy and strategic initiatives related to Cox Enterprises’ corporate functions, its operating businesses in diverse industries, and its strategic sourcing function. She brings nearly 30 years of experience advising corporate clients on legal, strategic, compliance, and operational matters. She earned her J.D. and a B.A. in psychology and business from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and an M.B.A. from the University of Nebraska.
Arta Tabaee, is a Partner at Clearlake capital Group, an investment firm with more than $70 billion in assets under management focused on private equity and special situations in the technology, industrials, and consumer sectors. Arta currently serves on the Board of Directors of BakeMark, Concert Golf Partners, FullBeauty Brands, Intertape Polymer Group, MRP Solutions, Pretium Packaging, Team Technologies, and the Wellness Pet Company. Arta holds a B.S. in economics from Duke University and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 13,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. Posse Scholars have won a total of $2.24 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Most important, Posse students graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
