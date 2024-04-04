Global MilSatCom 2024 Announces New Initiatives for 2024

The 26th Global MilSatCom Conference, hosted by SAE Media Group, is slated for November 4-7, 2024, in London's QE II Centre. It aims to connect global industry leaders, government officials, and military personnel. New initiatives include free admission for military and government attendees, expanded audience reach, and exclusive sponsorship opportunities.