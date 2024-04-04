Global MilSatCom 2024 Announces New Initiatives for 2024
The 26th Global MilSatCom Conference, hosted by SAE Media Group, is slated for November 4-7, 2024, in London's QE II Centre. It aims to connect global industry leaders, government officials, and military personnel. New initiatives include free admission for military and government attendees, expanded audience reach, and exclusive sponsorship opportunities.
London, United Kingdom, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Global MilSatCom 2024 Conference: Connect, Build, Win
Global MilSatCom, the longest-standing event in the military satellite communications sector, is proud to announce its 2024 conference, scheduled to take place from 4-7 November at the QE II Centre, London. Hosted by SAE Media Group, the 26th annual Global MilSatCom is set to be the most impactful yet. Introducing several new initiatives this year, the event provides an unparalleled platform for sponsors to showcase their commitment to innovation, leadership, and excellence in the field of MilSatCom.
2024 Silver Sponsor Nik Smith, Regional Director UK and Europe, Lockheed Martin UK Space stated how "Global MilSatCom has existed for more than a quarter of a century. This is a testament to just how important and relevant this event is. It just gives us the opportunity to network, to build up partnerships and to interact with customers and innovators across the sector."
Global MilSatCom is offering free admission for the first time ever to military and government personnel. The event aims to bring together the largest ever military audience, with over 1200 attendees expected, including 500 military personnel from 45 nations. Sponsors will have exclusive access to this diverse and influential audience, maximising their networking and business development opportunities.
"With a range of sponsorship packages and bespoke options available, Global MilSatCom 2024 is committed to helping sponsors achieve their goals," said Daniele Moreschi, Sales Director at Global MilSatCom. "Whether you aim to connect with key stakeholders, learn from industry experts, or shape the future of MilSatCom, our team will work closely with you to tailor a sponsorship package that meets your objectives."
The conference boasts an impressive lineup of over 100 speakers from industry and government, representing 45 nations. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with influential leaders during the three-day main conference, as well as participate in highly topical Focus Day sessions and the Graduate Space Careers Conference.
In addition to the established events, Global MilSatCom 2024 introduces two new initiatives: the Global MilSatCom SME Expo & Innovation Stage and the Championing Women in MilSatCom Forum. These platforms aim to promote innovation, diversity, and collaboration within the MilSatCom community, providing sponsors with unique opportunities to showcase their expertise and support industry advancement.
New for 2024 Global MilSatCom has introduced an Advisory Board, powered by SATCOM experts, from across Industry and Military organisations. Advisory Board member Chris Moore, VP Defence & Security, Government Relations, Eutelsat Oneweb, highlights the necessity for such a group “It is essential to build upon the 25 years of heritage by listening to feedback and continuing to evolve and adapt this impressive event. I look forward to working with SAE and my fellow advisory board members to help differentiate the event in a crowded calendar and ensure Global MilSatCom continues to be the main event in an incredibly exciting market.”
Furthermore, the conference will debut the Global Connect App, designed to facilitate networking and business interactions among attendees. This innovative tool will enable sponsors to schedule meetings, arrange discussions, and engage with speakers and fellow participants, maximizing their exposure and ROI.
"We are thrilled to introduce these new initiatives and enhancements to the Global MilSatCom conference, reflecting our commitment to driving innovation and fostering collaboration within the MilSatCom community," added Oscar Wolffe, Senior Conference Producer. "We invite sponsors to join us in shaping the future of MilSatCom and positioning themselves as leaders in the field."
About Global MilSatCom Conference
The Global MilSatCom Conference is the longest-standing event in its field. It remains the premier, international forum for military satellite communication professionals. Offering networking opportunities to the largest gathering of industry leaders, government officials, and military personnel from around the world. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and networking, Global MilSatCom provides a unique platform for shaping the future of MilSatCom.
Event Details:
· Date: 4-7 November 2024
· Location: QEII Centre, London
· Website: www.globalmilsatcom.com
Sponsorship contact:
Daniele Moreschi
Commercial Director
SAE Media Group
Daniele.moreschi@saemediagroup.com
+44 (0) 20 7827 6050
Media contact:
Jason Taylor
Senior Marketing Manager
SAE Media Group
Jason.taylor@saemediagroup.com
+44(0) 20 7827 6104
About SAE Media Group: SAE Media Group is a leading business intelligence provider specialising in industry-defining conferences in key sectors, including defence, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and energy. With over two decades of experience and a commitment to delivering high-quality events, SAE Media Group continues to serve as a trusted platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and professional development.
