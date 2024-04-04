Author William R. Brown III, MPH, MHA’s New Book, “The Community: A Novella,” Follows the Events Surrounding Adam and Eve’s Initial Betrayal of God and the Ensuing Chaos

Recent release “The Community: A Novella” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author William R. Brown III, MPH, MHA is a thought-provoking story that follows a community that was once blessed by God, but soon finds itself under threat when two strangers enter and bring with them sin and the ultimate downfall of man.