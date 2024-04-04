Author William R. Brown III, MPH, MHA’s New Book, “The Community: A Novella,” Follows the Events Surrounding Adam and Eve’s Initial Betrayal of God and the Ensuing Chaos
Recent release “The Community: A Novella” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author William R. Brown III, MPH, MHA is a thought-provoking story that follows a community that was once blessed by God, but soon finds itself under threat when two strangers enter and bring with them sin and the ultimate downfall of man.
Rialto, CA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William R. Brown III, MPH, MHA, who has been a medic, a certified nurse assistant, an employment services specialist, an educator, and recently, a long-term-care ombudsman, has completed his new book, “The Community: A Novella”: a compelling tale that follows the fallout of the first, original sin of Adam and Eve, and how their actions caused devastating consequences for the rest of the world.
From 2010 to 2020, author William R. Brown III, MPH, MHA was a drummer performing with various professional bands, including big bands, small combos, blues bands, and rock bands. He was also an instructor for Salvation Army drummers. William recently married his long-term girlfriend he met in college. They currently live in Colton, California, and between them, they have a total of six children and eighteen grandchildren.
In “The Community,” two mysterious figures emerge to threaten the peace and tranquility that has existed from the beginning of time. Community members are introduced to unknown emotions such as doubt, fear, anxiety, and enmity between long-term neighbors. At the center of these unwanted changes is God, who used to walk and talk with all the members. He has not been seen or heard from for a very long time, leading the members to wonder if he has abandoned them and left them in the care of a mysterious and new creature. The Community needed to be saved, and the most submissive creature among them had a plan to save them.
William shares, “No creature was prepared for the meddlesome and annoying creature Adam. He was the most unusual among all the animals. He called himself God’s representative and immediately went to work, initiating change. Was Adam’s role one of destruction and Community upheaval? The answers required that members join a quest to seek God out and petition him to save the Community from Adam’s new laws and constant meddling in Community members’ affairs. Adding Adam to the Community caused many members to believe God made a mistake that needed correcting. The new creature threatened the harmony and tranquility that always existed. Community members agreed that they must do something. Pau had an idea. They should seek God and tell him how disruptive Adam was and how they feared he was destroying the Community. They should implore God to remove this threat and return the Community to the beautiful place all members have enjoyed.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, William R. Brown III, MPH, MHA’s riveting tale will provide readers with an unforgettable journey as they witness the ways in which Adam and Eve bring chaos and strife to the once pleasant Community, and how their wrongs might be righted in order to make peace with God once more.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Community: A Novella" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
