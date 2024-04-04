Author Deborah A. Terrell’s New Book, "Inspirations by Deb," is a Captivating Series of Poems to Help Uplift and Encourage Readers in Their Time of Need
Recent release “Inspirations by Deb” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Deborah A. Terrell is a powerful and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations written by the author to help readers find inner strength and craft a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father, all while encouraging them to appreciate life through a new perspective.
Upper Marlboro, MD, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deborah A. Terrell, a devoted mother to her daughter Gwen and a loving grandmother of two grandsons, Terrence and Jordan, has completed her new book, “Inspirations by Deb”: a compelling series of poems written directly from the author’s soul designed to help inspire and uplift readers as they face the various challenges and trials laid out for them.
A native of Maryland author Deborah A. Terrell is living her best life after retiring with thirty-five years of federal service. Her love of writing began at an early age and has made her the poetess she is today. The author loves encouraging and uplifting people with inspirations that help calm the soul, and often characterizes her writing style as metaphorical. Deborah enjoys her family and friends and loves to travel.
“First and foremost, I give thanks to God for allowing me to aid in perhaps making our world a little more loving,” writes Deborah. “God inspires me to write from my heart and, through him, let everyone know how much we are all loved. Sometimes negativity can be all around us, but with our faith and trusting in God's word, I believe positivity will overrule. May we all be blessed and more so, may we all be inspired.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Deborah A. Terrell’s enthralling collection will provide readers with an eye-opening journey, helping them to discover a new perspective on life while encouraging them to seek out the Lord to help guide them through the darkness. Heartfelt and deeply personal, Deborah shares her poems with the hope of resonating with readers from all walks of life so that they may find the strength to carry on through whatever obstacles they may face.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Inspirations by Deb" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
