Author Deborah A. Terrell’s New Book, "Inspirations by Deb," is a Captivating Series of Poems to Help Uplift and Encourage Readers in Their Time of Need

Recent release “Inspirations by Deb” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Deborah A. Terrell is a powerful and thought-provoking assortment of poems and ruminations written by the author to help readers find inner strength and craft a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father, all while encouraging them to appreciate life through a new perspective.