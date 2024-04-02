FocusPoint International Joins the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA)
Coalition of Industry Leaders Will be a Driving Force in Integrating Satellite Connectivity into Consumer Mobile Devices
Sunrise, FL, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FocusPoint International, the global leader in ERaaS for cellular and satellite today announced its membership in the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) – an industry effort to advance the development of direct-to-device (D2D) and IoT connectivity though an ecosystem of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) providers that are committed to seamlessly extending mobile coverage globally.
MSSA – launched in February 2024 – seeks to develop a global ecosystem utilizing L- and S-band spectrum already allocated and licensed for mobile satellite services (MSS), which is well-suited for integration into a broad range of mobile devices. Through the coordinated deployment of technical standards and enhancement of regulatory frameworks, the MSSA drives new initiatives to foster support for MSS-based services leveraging the 3GPP mobile standards.
The Association’s founding members, along with other ecosystem players, support integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) to deliver scalable, sustainable, and affordable connectivity to any device, anytime, anywhere. Emerging D2D services can expand connectivity and enable competition across multiple large and diverse segments, including cellular, industrial, government, agriculture, automotive, and others.
"I am thrilled to announce our participation in the Mobile Satellite Services Association, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of connectivity, innovation and the ability to seek emergency assistance anytime from anywhere,” said Greg Pearson, CEO of FocusPoint International. “Together, we'll propel the future of mobile satellite services to new heights, empowering global connectivity like never before,” added Pearson.
“MSSA effectively brings together industry expertise and best practices and presents a unified voice to foster the emerging D2D ecosystem. Adding FocusPoint International to our member roster right out of the gate is a great step for the association as we set out to advance the future of mobile global connectivity,” said Mark Dankberg, Board Chairman of MSSA.
For more information on the formation and mission of MSSA, visit the Association’s website: Mobile Satellite Services Association
About FocusPoint International
FocusPoint International (FocusPoint) is a leader in critical event management, specializing in providing Emergency Response as a Service (ERaaS) tailored for individuals and organizations on the move. With 16 offices on 5 continents and a core focus on responding to emergency assistance requests triggered through cellular and satellite devices, the company stands at the forefront of leveraging technology to deliver rapid and effective aid to those in need, regardless of location or circumstance. FocusPoint’s dedicated team of multilingual professionals are equipped with the expertise and resources necessary to orchestrate timely and efficient responses to emergencies encountered by travelers, adventurers, and workers in remote or challenging environments. Whether it's a medical emergency, natural disaster, or security threat, FocusPoint is committed to ensuring swift and decisive action to mitigate risks and safeguard lives. Through seamless integration of cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, FocusPoint empowers individuals and organizations to venture into the world with confidence, knowing that reliable emergency assistance is just a call or click away.
For more information or partnership inquiries, email FocusPoint at info@wwfocus.com. To learn more about the company’s market-leading emergency response solution, visit Overwatch x Rescue.
Contact
FocusPoint InternationalContact
Aja Martinez
866-340-8569
www.focuspointintl.com
