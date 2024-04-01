Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "How The Lion Got a Mane," by Angela Hwekwete
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "How The Lion Got A Mane" – a fully colour-illustrated, educational children’s book by Angela Hwekwete.
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About How The Lion Got A Mane
A children’s book exploring the life of lions.
An extract from the book:
“Lions can live in the desert and get water from plants like the Tsamma Melon.
Each day they need 50 milliliters of water per kilogram they weigh but then can go for four days without drinking at all.
"Lions are carnivores and possess a simple digestive tract.
"Lions will only swim if they need to cross a river or during a hunt with their pride.
World Lion Day is celebrated on 10th August each year.”
How The Lion Got A Mane is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 29 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947078
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CV482JX5
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LIONMANE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About the Author
Angela Chishamiso Hwekwete was born October 1950; 2nd born in a family of 6. Her father was elite and worked as a Meteorological Officer.
Angela did well in primary and secondary school then went on to primary school teacher training where she was the best student in her cohort. She studied a BEd degree (part-time) in Educational Administration Planning and Policy Studies in 1999.
Angela got married and had six graduates who studied various domains in the nursing field.
She relocated to UK in 1999 then studied mental health nursing.
Now retired, Angela has seventeen grandkids and 2 granddaughters and another on the way.
Angela Hwekwete can be contacted at
angelandoro@gmail.com
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
