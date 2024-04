Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Hare and the Baboon," by Angela Hwekwete

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 01, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About The Hare and the BaboonA children’s book which aims to teach a life lesson..An extract from the book:"Today’s children have a lot of gadgets to play with which keep them from mischief."However, sometimes they become creative and end up in trouble."They may even get hurt in their adventures...”The Hare and the Baboon is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 38 pagesISBN-13: 9781800947238Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0CW1BQDP4Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/HANDBPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About the AuthorAngela Chishamiso Hwekwete was born October 1950; 2nd born in a family of 6. Her father was elite and worked as a Meteorological Officer.Angela did well in primary and secondary school then went on to primary school teacher training where she was the best student in her cohort. She studied a BEd degree (part-time) in Educational Administration Planning and Policy Studies in 1999.Angela got married and had six graduates who studied various domains in the nursing field.She relocated to UK in 1999 then studied mental health nursing.Now retired, Angela has seventeen grandkids and 2 granddaughters and another on the way.Angela Hwekwete can be contacted atangelandoro@gmail.comAbout Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002